For 24 Hours Only, This Popular Travel Pillow Is on Sale at Amazon for 50% Off
While vacationing is fun once you arrive at your destination, the long, uncomfortable flights or car rides you take to get there can really be a downer, especially when you can't fall asleep to make the time pass.
A solid travel pillow can help, and you can snag a popular option at Amazon on sale for just $21 — but the deal is only for 24 hours, so you'll want to act fast.
The Trtl Neck Support Travel Pillow currently has over 16,000 five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers, who declare in reviews that it's "honestly life-changing." The ultra-cozy neck pillow isn't like your typical airplane pillow, made from a hypoallergenic fleece that has hidden internal neck support to hold your head and neck in an ideal position for sleeping.
The pillow's patented design fits any neck shape, jaw, and shoulder, too, and combined, these factors create a neck pillow that has been scientifically proven to provide more support than a traditional travel pillow, according to the brand. No more struggling to find a comfortable sleeping position? Yes, please.
Buy It! Trtl Neck Support Travel Pillow, $20.39 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
The lightweight pillow only weighs half a pound and is made of a soft, plush fleece that hugs your skin. To use, simply position the cushion under the right or left side of your jaw, then wrap the scarf portion around your neck. Secure the scarf using the soft-touch fastener, and you're ready for some deep sleep.
And if you can't imagine flying without listening to music, the Trtl pillow is compatible with headphones and earphones. Just put your headphones on first, then wrap the pillow around your neck, the brand recommends. Plus, the pillow is easy to clean: You can toss it in the washing machine after removing the inner support.
Shoppers have praised the "very supportive and comfortable" travel pillow for allowing them to catch amazing sleep during travel, even on long flights.
"This is the best and only travel pillow you'll ever need! Great for planes, trains, and, yes, automobiles (bus or road trip)," one five-star reviewer shared, adding that they didn't experience any neck cricks after a seven-hour flight, "just well-rested travel."
Thanks to this pillow, many travelers have reported a reduction in neck pain, something that led one shopper to call the pillow "a dream come true." They continued: "After using it again last night, I have no muscle strain/pain today. I slept for the duration of my flight."
Right now, you have 24 hours to score the Trtl travel pillow for just $21 as Amazon's Deal of the Day. If your summer is packed with trips, make sure you make this pillow your go-to travel buddy.
