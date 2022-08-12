Amazon Shoppers Say These Packing Cubes Will 'Change the Way You Travel,' and They're Just $3 Apiece

No matter how prepared you feel for a trip, the packing struggle is always real — especially if you're trying to travel light and ditch the checked bag.

Thankfully, there's a deceptively simple solution for this travel predicament: packing cubes. If you've never tried this method, don't knock it yet. Thousands of travelers swear by this hack for a reason. Luckily, you don't have to look too far, since the TravelWise Packing Cube 5-Pack is a whopping 53 percent off at Amazon right now, making the set less than $16.

The multi-pack set includes two small, two medium, and one large cube. Each one has plenty of space for multiple items of clothing or shoes, however you choose to strategize your suitcase organization. TravelWise makes the five-pack in several colorways, like bright blue and silver, many of which are also discounted.

Using packing cubes is essentially like organizing your clothes in dresser drawers, just on a portable scale. You're able to compartmentalize, storing things like underwear and socks together, while grouping outfits or swimwear in another cube. This means when you get to your destination, unpacking or finding something is a breeze. You don't have to dig through every corner of your suitcase — just pop open the right cube!

There are other benefits too. By the end of a trip, you can change tactics and start grouping dirty and clean clothes separately, to keep clean items smelling fresh. Or you can use a cube to separate shoes out so they don't make anything else dirty.

Most of all, they help maximize limited suitcase space more than you can imagine. If you fold or roll clothes tightly into each cube, you're using every bit of space to your advantage, and shoppers find that they really do create "so much more space in a suitcase."

Another five-star reviewer proclaimed that these cubes "give you peace of mind and make your life just a little easier," and they're not alone in the sentiment. In fact, the packing cubes have netted over 2,400 five-star ratings at Amazon. One reviewer, who says they love to pack in a "just in case" method, said: "These packing cubes gave me life! I am forever a packing cube QUEEN from this day forward!" Plus, another shopper deemed them "luggage magic."

The most common consensus among reviewers is that they'll never go back to their old packing ways. As another one said, "I'll never be without these packing cubes again! Who would have thought that these cubes could change my traveling life?"

Try them for yourself by grabbing a 5-pack of the TravelWise Packing Cubes while they're 53 percent off at Amazon.

