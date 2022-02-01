Scott's Cheap Flights just launched Airportle, their version of the wildly popular word game

Wordle Lovers Can Now Play An Airport Code-Themed Version of the Viral Game

Wordle fans who've caught the travel bug will be pleased to hear about a new take on the clever word game.

Scott's Cheap Flights has put their own twist on Wordle with Airportle, Travel and Leisure reports. Much like the original Wordle, Airportle gives players five guesses, but the hidden word each day is a three-letter IATA airport code, like LAX for Los Angeles or ORD for Chicago O'Hare.

Airportle uses a similar model to Wordle in which correct letters turn green, while letters that are correct but are in the wrong spot turn yellow. Letters not included in the airport code remain gray. If a player does not nail the code in six tries, they've lost the game for that day.

Wordle Credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty

According to T&L, Scott's Cheap Flights used Wordle's open source clone to create Airportle.

The company promoted their new game on Twitter Thursday, writing, "What a time to be alive! We spent our whole week building the airport code version of Wordle, and now she's ready for her debut. Don't let it flop!"

The original Wordle first launched to the public in October 2021, according to The New York Times. The game's creator, Josh Wardle, made Wordle for his partner, who loves word games, and later released it globally.

Since then, Wordle has become a fixture online, especially on Twitter, where users share their scores each day. Unlike Airportle, Wordle prompts users to guess a five-letter word, not a three-letter code.

"I think people kind of appreciate that there's this thing online that's just fun," Wardle told the Times. "It's not trying to do anything shady with your data or your eyeballs. It's just a game that's fun."