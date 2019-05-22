Hey, Soul Sister! Train Wants to Sing Karaoke with You Aboard Their 'Sail Across the Sun' Cruise

You may not make it to the Milky Way on Train‘s upcoming cruise — but the Bahamas aren’t bad!

Now in its sixth year, the rock band’s Sail Across the Sun Cruise will include non-stop music, photo ops and games. And yes, the guys will be on board the whole time!

“It’s a chance for Train fans — and we’re more friends than anything — to get together and really spend time,” frontman Pat Monahan tells PEOPLE exclusively. “They spend their lives taking care of me, and it’s my four days to take care of them.”

While on the 5-day journey between Miami and Nassau, Monahan, 50, hangs out with guests, often joining the crowd for opening acts, singing karaoke with them, and drinking wine slushies (made from their Drops of Jupiter wine, of course).

While some artists with themed cruises hop onto the ship for their performances and then quickly depart, Monahan says “this is not that kind of cruise,” and says he genuinely enjoys hanging with his fans.

In fact, he says, when some other bands they’ve invited to play on board in the past spent the trip in their cabins, they weren’t invited back. “That’s not the spirit of what we’re trying to do,” Monahan says. “This is like, ‘Let’s go to the pool together!'”

The singer has had a hand in every little detail on the Norwegian Pearl sailing, which will include activities ranging from talent competitions and a Gong Show-like game, to arts-and-crafts like painting trucker hats.

Monahan says he and the band even disembark when the boat docks in Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay to check out the islands. He recalls one time he was laying on the beach, and a security team put a “divider wall” between him and the fans, but he wasn’t having it.

“I ripped the wall down because it was ridiculous,” he says. “They were trying to give me security, but it was like ‘Man, if I go out, I want to be with everybody. Don’t put a wall up at the beach.'”

However, the “Meet Virginia” singer admits he hasn’t always been this willing to hang out with his fans.

“I learned a hard lesson a long time ago,” Monahan says. “My dad is not here anymore, but when he was, I complained about something in my music life, like a fan or something else that bothered me, and he just said ‘You don’t get it do you?'”

“That’s all it took to be reminded that I have six siblings and they all wish they could have been able to do what I do,” he added. “I never looked at this gift the same way again.”

This year, Train will be joined on the journey by Matt Nathanson, Ezra Ray Hart, George Lopez, Allen Stone, The Original Wailers, The Dan Ban, The Rembrants, Delta Rae, Yacht Rock Revue, John Driskell Hopkins, Lolo, Todd Carey, Of Good Nature, Temecula Road, Kezar, Sedona and Bryan Kellen.

Craig Beasley will also be giving tattoos on board, and Natalie Lobeck will be leading yoga classes.

The Sail Across the Sun Cruise will set sail on Feb. 14-Feb.18 on the Norwegian Pearl ship from Miami. To be added to the waitlist for booking, visit sailacrossthesun.com.