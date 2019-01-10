On Wednesday, Toyota, Lexus and Scion announced the recall of 1.7 million North American vehicles that were manufactured with deadly Takata front passenger airbag inflators.

The recall is part of the largest series of recalls in automotive history, the Takata Airbag Safety Recall. So far, the recall has involved 19 automakers and tens of millions of airbags.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Takata inflators can explode with too much force upon deployment, making it possible that they would hurl deadly shrapnel at passengers. At least 23 people have been killed worldwide as a result of the airbags, according to USA Today.

RELATED: Jennie-O Recalls Over 164,000 Lbs. of Raw Ground Turkey Due to Salmonella Scare

This latest recall is for certain Toyota, Lexus and Scion models.

Affected Toyota models include the 2010 through 2016 4Runner, the 2010 through 2013 Corolla, the 2010 through 2013 Matrix and the 2011 through 2014 Sienna.

Lexus models included in the recall are the 2010 through 2012 ES 350, the 2010 through 2017 GX 460, the 2010 through 2015 IS 250C, the 2010 through 2013 IS 250, the 2010 through 2013 IS 350 and the 2010 through 2014 IS-F.

One Scion model is also included in the recall: the 2010 through 2015 XB.

A press release from Toyota states that the companies will replace the affected airbags for free, and that owners of the affected vehicles should receive notification in the mail.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Forced to Put Chains on SUV’s Tires While Driving in Snow

“Depending on the vehicle model, Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace either the front passenger airbag inflator or airbag assembly at no cost to owners,” the release says. “Owners of all involved vehicles will receive direct notification by first class mail or other means starting in late January 2019.”

Owners can also check if their vehicle is eligible for the recall here.