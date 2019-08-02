Tourists Jump Ship Into Shark-Infested Waters After Boat Catches Fire

Image zoom ABC World News

Tourists were forced to jump into shark-infested waters when their boat in the Galapagos caught fire, Fox News reports.

In a terrifying video captured by a Fox News television producer, passengers can be seen scrambling to buckle their life vests and evacuating the small ship as it fills with smoke in the middle of the night.

“I didn’t know if I was supposed to stay on a burning boat or jump in the water with sharks,” passenger Dana Kirk told Fox News during a World News Tonight broadcast.

All 16 tourists on board, including several Americans, opted to jump off the boat, according to Fox News.

“Why don’t we all, like, go get together?” one visibly panicked passenger suggests after jumping overboard. Emergency life vests didn’t immediately deploy, according to Fox News, but the Galapagos tour guide can be heard urging her group to stay calm.

“Keep together, grab each other’s arms,” the woman says, offering instruction. “We kick to the left.”

The emergency life rafts finally inflated after an hour in the cold water, according to Fox News. After another hour and a half, the 16 passengers were rescued by a sailboat who received their SOS message.

Video footage shows tourists boarding the rescue boat, while others sit close together wrapped in blankets.

All passengers and crew are safe, and the Galapagos tour company is investing what caused the fire, Fox News reports.