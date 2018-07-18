Fuller House: San Francisco Bans Tour Buses from Iconic Full House Residence

Sorry, Full House fans — if you want to see the exterior of the iconic San Francisco house made popular by the beloved show, you’ll have to visit by foot.

According to SFGate.com, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s Board of Directors voted Tuesday to ban tour buses and other commercial vehicles that seat more than nine people from the block of Broderick Street between Pine and Bush, where the house is located.

According to KABC-TV, the influx of tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of the block has led many drive on the wrong side of the road, park illegally and block driveways.

Contrary to popular belief, the Tanner family home is not one of the city’s famous “Painted Ladies,” a row of colorful Victorian homes located several blocks away along the eastern edge of Alamo Square Park. Those houses do, however, appear in the background opening credits in some seasons.

The original Full House ran for eight seasons from 1987-1995. The series was later rebooted, with the first season of Fuller House premiering on Netflix in 2016.

Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Netflix; a premiere date for season 4 has not yet been announced.