WATCH: Tornado Flips Multiple Planes Near Fort Lauderdale Amid Hurricane Ian

A tornado damaged multiple planes at a Broward County airport Tuesday night, hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall hundreds of miles away in southwest Florida.

According to the Miami Herald, the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reported that the twister passed over North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines Tuesday night.

Broward Mayor Michael Udine told the outlet that 30 planes and the main building were damaged.

Video and photos showed widespread damage to the single-engine aircraft, with some missing wings and others flipped upside down. According to the Sun-Sentinel and Broward County, the airport is closed until further notice.

The National Weather Service issued at least eight tornado warnings in Broward and Collier counties, due to Ian's outer rain bands, and at least two tornadoes were confirmed.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the tornadoes followed "similar paths" over the communities of Weston, Sunrise, Davie, Cooper City, Hollywood and Pembroke Pines.

Hurricane Ian. Wilfredo Lee/AP/Shutterstock

West of Delray Beach in Kings Point, a tornado left two hospitalized and about 35 people displaced, Capt. Tom Reyes, a spokesperson for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, told the outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

By Thursday morning, PowerOutage.US reported that more than 2.5 million residents were without power across the state.