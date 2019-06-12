Super Listing! You Can Now Book Tony Stark's Avengers: Endgame Cabin on Airbnb

Image zoom

WARNING: The following story contains spoilers from Avengers: Engame.

Just because you aren’t a superhero doesn’t mean you can’t live like one.

You can now rent Tony Stark’s lakeside cabin from Avengers: Endgame on Airbnb, and it might be just the perfect place to escape to while you’re waiting for the next Marvel movie to hit screens.

In Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr., brings his daughter to live in a cottage by a lake, trying to give her a normal upbringing instead of exposing her to the chaos of superhero life. Eventually, he leaves the cabin to save the world from the evil Thanos, and fans know he sacrifices himself in the process. Spoiler alert: Stark’s funeral was actually held in this exact cabin.

Listed on Airbnb by a host who simply goes by “Ed,” the famous cabin was spotted by some eagle-eyed Reddit users, who quickly took to the website to compare screenshots from the movie to the photos in the listing.

Soon enough, it was confirmed by Entertainment Weekly that it was the real cabin in question. The lister told our sister publication that “you will find us in the credits of the movie.”

The listing has since been updated to read, “This is the iconic cabin from the Avengers: Endgame! Tony Stark’s home and funeral site from the film.”

The superhero-worthy, rustic cabin is available to rent for $800 a night (the price of the booking has gone up since news spread of its fame), and guests must book for a minimum of three nights. With four beds and three baths, it is recommended for six guests, and those who book will have the entire place to themselves.

Located on 800 acres of private property in Fairburn, Georgia, just 20 minutes from the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, the listing highlights that you won’t have to travel more than 30 minutes from the bustling city of Atlanta to get to this nature-filled escape. The majority of Avengers: Endgame was filmed in downtown and metro Atlanta, so it makes sense that this would have been a convenient shooting location, as well.

While the listing only has three Airbnb reviews so far, each guest has given the cabin five stars. “Gorgeous and serene lakeside cabin with wrap around porch and every conceivable amenity,” said one reviewer. “We did not want to leave, and will definitely be back!”

“This is a beautiful and peaceful place,” said another guest. “We were so comfortable and loved our time here. We highly recommend this property.”

Interested in living like Stark (or holding the best Marvel movie marathon ever)? You can check out the listing on the Airbnb website right now, where you can see more photos and request to book the space. Warning: Dates are filling up quickly, so act fast.