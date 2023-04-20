Tom Sandoval Embarks on a Solo Desert Getaway in the Wake of Split from Ariana Madix

The TomTom bar owner has taken to the outdoors following news of his cheating scandal with his Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 20, 2023 06:28 PM
tom sandoval enjoying a desert getaway amid scandoval (Ingrid) https://www.instagram.com/tomsandoval1/?hl=en
Photo: tom sandoval/instagram

Tom Sandoval is spending some time in nature following the news of his affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss.

The TomTom bar owner, 39, shared a series of uploads to his Instagram Story from a desert getaway on Wednesday, marking his first update since writing a public apology to his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix.

In the set of photos and videos, the reality star is seen enjoying time in nature while participating in outdoor activities, including an outdoor ropes course and an archery lesson.

tom sandoval enjoying a desert getaway amid scandoval (Ingrid) https://www.instagram.com/tomsandoval1/?hl=en
tom sandoval/instagram

Sandoval highlighted the natural surroundings through various snaps, including an image of cactuses and a close-up shot of an orange flower.

In another photograph, he gave his close to one million Instagram followers a view of a hiking tail surrounded by towering trees and yellow blooms.

tom sandoval enjoying a desert getaway amid scandoval (Ingrid) https://www.instagram.com/tomsandoval1/?hl=en
tom sandoval/instagram

Before ending the series of posts, Sandoval shared a short video of his poolside lunch that included a sandwich and a muffin.

In the wake of what fans have dubbed "scandoval," the reality star and musician asked followers to direct their anger away from his loved ones, including cast mate and business partner Tom Schwartz on Instagram.

"Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends, and family out of this situation…," Sandoval wrote, noting that Schwartz "specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions."

"This was a very personal thing," Sandoval stated.

