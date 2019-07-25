Toddler Is Injured After Getting Stuck on Airport Baggage Conveyor Belt System for 5 Minutes

A small boy was injured after onto the luggage conveyor belt system at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday.

Airport surveillance cameras captured the terrifying moment he was swept away and carried through restricted areas of the airport. In the video, two Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents spot the boy in the baggage drop room and rush to grab him.

Investigators say the toddler was on the conveyor belt for five minutes, WSB reports.

Edith Vega, the boy’s mom, told police he wandered off when she looked away “for one second” to print out her boarding pass at an airport Spirit kiosk, according to an Atlanta police report.

The boy was transported to the hospital after emergency medical services treated him for a “severely swollen and bruised” right hand, NBC reports.

“He just went a long ride away, I couldn’t even catch up,” Vega told WSB-TV. “I wanted to jump in and try to go get him, but they didn’t allow me.”

Spirit Airlines said in a statement to CNN: “An unattended child passed by a section of our ticket counter that was not staffed or open at the time. The child was able to access a back baggage area via a bag belt and sustained some injuries.”

The airline also said it was working with the Atlanta airport and TSA “to ensure all protocol was followed.”