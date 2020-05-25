People Are Finding Easter Eggs Hidden on Their Jeeps — See the Viral Videos!
Jeep owners can get involved in the latest viral TikTok trend
Jeep owners might want to start taking a closer look at their vehicle, because there are multiple hidden surprises just waiting to be found.
TikTok user JackieFoster40 recently shared a video on the platform of his discovery of an "Easter egg" — a hidden symbol meant to surprise and delight — on the gas tank of his Jeep: a subtle spider motif adorning the plastic.
Now, the surprising discovery has created a viral trend on the video-sharing social media site TikTok.
"So I bought my first car, and a fun fact about Jeeps is that they have a hidden animal, which is called an Easter egg," Jackie said in the May 11 video.
'Well, I couldn't find my Easter egg for the longest time, and one day I was pumping my gas," Jackie added, before recording the spider hidden in his gas tank. "I saw a spider coming at me, and I was like, 'Oh my god,' and then I realized it's my Easter egg."
Jackie's video has garnered nearly 5 million views — and its audio has been used for other TikTok users recording their own Jeep discoveries.
User Katepetersonn, using Jackie's audio, shared to her followers her find of a lizard hidden in the front windshield of her Jeep.
User katie.deren found several Easter eggs on her Jeep, including the spider and a tiny Jeep on the windshield, while user micaelaaaraeee found a pair of tiny flip flops on the back of her red SUV.
According to Motor Authority, the car company's first Easter egg appeared in the 1997 Jeep Wrangler TJ.
Other Easter eggs, which can be found in Jeep Wranglers, Cherokees, and Renegades, include an image of a Willys Jeep, original Jeep designs in the floor mats, gas can X's, and a map of Moab, Utah.