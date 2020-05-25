People Are Finding Easter Eggs Hidden on Their Jeeps — See the Viral Videos!

Jeep owners can get involved in the latest viral TikTok trend

Jeep owners might want to start taking a closer look at their vehicle, because there are multiple hidden surprises just waiting to be found.

TikTok user JackieFoster40 recently shared a video on the platform of his discovery of an "Easter egg" — a hidden symbol meant to surprise and delight — on the gas tank of his Jeep: a subtle spider motif adorning the plastic.

Now, the surprising discovery has created a viral trend on the video-sharing social media site TikTok.

"So I bought my first car, and a fun fact about Jeeps is that they have a hidden animal, which is called an Easter egg," Jackie said in the May 11 video.

'Well, I couldn't find my Easter egg for the longest time, and one day I was pumping my gas," Jackie added, before recording the spider hidden in his gas tank. "I saw a spider coming at me, and I was like, 'Oh my god,' and then I realized it's my Easter egg."

Image zoom Jackie Foster/ TikTok

Jackie's video has garnered nearly 5 million views — and its audio has been used for other TikTok users recording their own Jeep discoveries.

User Katepetersonn, using Jackie's audio, shared to her followers her find of a lizard hidden in the front windshield of her Jeep.

User katie.deren found several Easter eggs on her Jeep, including the spider and a tiny Jeep on the windshield, while user micaelaaaraeee found a pair of tiny flip flops on the back of her red SUV.

According to Motor Authority, the car company's first Easter egg appeared in the 1997 Jeep Wrangler TJ.