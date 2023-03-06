WATCH: Lufthansa Passenger Captures Terrifying Moments After Extreme Turbulence: 'We Just Kept Falling'

TikTok user Monica Raygada is sharing her terrifying experience aboard the Lufthansa flight that endured severe turbulence on Wednesday.

Lufthansa Flight 469, en route to Frankfurt, Germany, from Austin, Texas, when the incident occurred at 37,000 feet, forcing an emergency landing and sending seven passengers to the hospital.

In a TikTok video posted on Monday, Raygada documented the immediate aftermath of the turbulence: "Come with me while I almost died on the Lufthansa Austin to Frankfurt flight," she wrote over a clip showing food, trays and various items scattered across the plane's floor and on herself.

"We were all having dinner 1.5 hours into the flight and then we suddenly dropped," she said. "It felt like we were in zero gravity for some time because I saw everything flying in slow motion."

The clip then pans up and down the aisles to reveal miscellaneous objects thrown everywhere as fellow passengers quietly react to the damage.

She continued: "After the initial drop where everything flew and everyone was screaming, everything came to the ground and it seemed like we just kept falling, that's where everyone became dead silent. That's when we all thought this was it."

Raygada revealed her phone had flown from her seat in the midst of the drop and she "frantically" searched for it so she could text her family and say goodbye.

Little information was given to passengers immediately after the incident, according to Raygada.

"After what it seemed like 15 minutes, crew were finally able to get up and check on anyone injured," she says. "We still didn't know what happened or if we were gonna do an emergency landing."

After about 30 minutes, she says, passengers were finally notified that the plane would be making an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. After touching down, paramedics came on board to assist the seven passengers that were injured.

Actor Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves were also passengers on the flight, and Alves documented the damage on her social media once the plane safely landed.

The FAA confirmed to PEOPLE that Lufthansa Flight 469 endured "severe turbulence" but was able to make the emergency landing "without incident" at 9:10 p.m. They are currently investigating what happened.