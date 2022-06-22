Plane Makes Emergency Crash Landing in Miami, Leaving 3 Injured

An airplane arriving from the Dominican Republic caught on fire upon landing at Miami International Airport on Tuesday, after skidding off the runway

Three people were injured after an airplane arriving from the Dominican Republic caught on fire upon landing at Miami International Airport Tuesday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The airport shared the news on Twitter Tuesday writing that "Red Air #203 from Santo Domingo had its landing gear in the nose of the plane collapse, which seems to have caused a fire."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and extinguished the fire, the airport said.

"Fire crews have placed the fire under control and are mitigating fuel spillage," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue wrote on Twitter Tuesday shortly after 7 p.m. "All souls on board have been assessed for injuries. A total of 3 patients have been transported to local area hospitals."

Videos posted to Twitter showed large clouds of black smoke wafting from the plane as fire crews appeared to work to put out the flame.

Plane emergency at Miami International Airport Airplane Fire at Miami International Airport | Credit: FOX 35 Orlando/Youtube

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson, Erika Benitez, said, "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of an aircraft that made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport. Fire crews arrived to find one of the wings of the aircraft on fire."

The statement continued, "Airport firefighter foam trucks on scene were used to extinguish and place the fire under control. Firefighters on scene conducted a primary search to ensure there were no souls left onboard of the aircraft. The fire was placed under control and units mitigated a fuel spillage from the aircraft."

Benitez said that everyone was assessed for injuries and three were transported to area hospitals.

According to Fox 35, the airplane skidded off the runway and onto the grass, hitting a radar tower and a "small building."

In this photo released by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews works at the scene of an aircraft fire at Miami International Airport Fire crews work on airplane fire at Miami International Airport | Credit: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Miami International Airport spokesman Greg Chin told PEOPLE that there were 126 passengers on board when the plane landed at 5:30 p.m., though a statement provided to PEOPLE by the airline in Spanish said there were 130 passengers and 10 crew members on board upon landing at 5:45 p.m.

The airline said that the flight "had technical difficulties after landing at Miami International Airport."

According to CBS News, the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

The statement from the airline said that the Commission of the Dominican Institute of Civil Aeronautics is also investigating the incident "together with local authorities in the city of Miami" in hopes of determining "the circumstances of what happened."

"At RED Air we express our absolute solidarity with the passengers and the team of crewmembers on the aircraft," the airline said.

The FAA did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Two of the airport's four runways remain closed as of Wednesday morning as a result of the incident, according to Chin.