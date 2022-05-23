The Bachelor in Paradise alums went on another vacation in paradise

Thomas Jacobs Sweeps Girlfriend Becca Kufrin Off Her Feet with a Kiss Amid Hawaii Getaway: 'I Love You'

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are enjoying each other's company while on vacation in Hawaii.

Kufrin, 32 shared a sweet polaroid of herself being held by her boyfriend, 29, as they kissed on her Instagram Stories. "I love you," she wrote under the picture.

Jacobs also showed some love for his "island princess" on Instagram during their trip, posting a clip of Kufrin as they watched the sun set over the ocean together.

"Just a moment of appreciation for my beautiful Island princess," he said in the video.

Thomas Jacobs Says Becca Kufrin is His 'Island Princess' Amid Hawaii Vacation Credit: Thomas Jacobs/Instagram

He revealed in an instagram post showing the pair posing together amid the lush foliage that they are in Hawaii for a friend's wedding.

becca kufrin and thomas jacobs in hawaii Credit: thomas jacobs/instagram

In a series of posts shared to their Instagram Stories, the Bachelor in Paradise alums recorded their travels from Oahu to Maui yesterday, where they explored the stunning natural surroundings, like the island's banyan trees, which Kufrin said had her man "in awe." She added, "It's like Avatar except cooler!"

Kufrin also shared a video of Jacobs driving them along the shoreline with the windows down, enjoying to-go poké bowls in the car, and even catching an island rainbow amid the swaying palms.

Even when he had to do some work on his laptop, Jacobs noted that he was grateful for his surroundings. "Work hits different in Maui," he wrote.

Thomas Jacobs Says Becca Kufrin is His 'Island Princess' Amid Hawaii Vacation Credit: Becca Kufrin/Instagram

The pair revealed last Friday why they felt their breakup on the beach during their run on Bachelor in Paradise last year was much needed for their relationship to thrive now.

"Everything, I would say, happens for a reason," Kufrin told E! News. "When we were dating on the beach for that short amount of time, everything was smooth sailing. It was perfect. But for me, I needed more of the real life. I think to go through that breakup in that very short courtship ultimately brought us back together."

"We broke up on the beach. At that point, you don't have a responsibility to anybody to be together unless it's to each other to be together," Jacobs added of their brief split. "I know for me, that's a lot more real."