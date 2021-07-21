The video from TikTok user @Sidneyraz has already received over 4 million views

This Viral TikTok Proves You've Been Using Travel Pillows All Wrong

TikTok has turned into the go-to social media platform for life hacks — and proof that you might've been doing simple tasks wrong your whole life.

TikTok user @Sidneyraz has dedicated his account to blowing the minds of his 500,000+ followers with dozens of life hacks and the "things I wish I knew before I was in my 30s."

In one of his latest viral videos, he alleges that we've all been using our travel pillows wrong. When most people are looking to get some shut-eye during a long flight, it's common to put the C-shaped travel pillow around the back of your neck.

However, according to @Sidneyraz, the travel pillow should be "backward" with the solid part sitting on the front of the neck and the opening at the back.

"Here's something I wish I knew before I was in my 30s," he told followers in the TikTok.

"Travel pillows go in front," he said before putting it on his head the "right" way, resting his head forward and pretending to sleep, saying, "I'm so comfy."

The video has now received over 4 million views and TikTok users were baffled by the simple revelation, sharing their disbelief in the post's comment section.

"This makes so much sense why am I so shocked," one user wrote. Another person added, "This is probably why I have always found them to be uncomfortable."

"What??! No way!!! My LIFE HAS BEEN A LIE ALL ALONG." a third wrote.