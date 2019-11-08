This Trip Follows in the Footsteps of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Royal Tour of South Africa

Jealous of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s world travels? Now you can follow their itinerary for a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

A new tour from travel company Classic Escapes lets jetsetters live like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did on their recent trip to South Africa.

The 10-day trip, titled “In the Footsteps of the Royals,” will be available through 2020 and promises to bring visitors to many spots the famous couple visited on their royal tour of the African nation in September.

Several highlighted destinations will be familiar to followers of Harry and Meghan, as they were featured prominently in Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the ITV documentary about their visit.

RELATED: Royals on Holiday! See Favorite Vacation Spots of Princess Diana, Meghan Markle and More

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

Image zoom

Stops include The Justice Desk, a human rights organization; Auwal Mosque, the oldest mosque in South Africa which the couple visited on the second day of their trip; and Bo-Kaap, where Harry and Meghan celebrated South Africa’s Heritage Day. Tours include a hands-on cooking lesson from a local, much like the royals received!

Image zoom Agaliza.Dreamstime, courtesy Classic Escapes

There will also be opportunities to see Chobe National Park, which is known for its abundance of lions and the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy; Woodstock Exchange, a creative district in the capital of Cape Town; and District Six at Cape Flats and Langa, the oldest formal black township in the city.

“We leveraged our three decades plus in the travel industry to set up a cultural and philanthropic experience that mimics Harry and Meghan’s getaway,” Classic Escapes Vice President Diana Fiorentinos tells PEOPLE of the unique package, which starts at $7,395 per person.

Image zoom Benjamin Boeckle.Dreamstime, courtesy Classic Escapes

The price of airfare is not included in the tour price, and an optional 4-night trip to Victoria Falls on the border of Zimbabwe and Zambia, and Chobe Game Lodge can be added on for an additional price.

The Duke and Duchess touched down in Cape Town on September 23 with their 5-month-old son, Archie, in tow. Their 10-day tour included stops in South Africa, Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

Image zoom PA Wire/PA Images

Meghan was pictured coming off the plane with Archie in her arms when they arrived. The littlest royal was wearing a touching tribute to Harry’s mother Princess Diana: a white knit hat with a festive pom-pom that was very similar to the one Diana chose for a baby Harry to wear in January 1985 as they stepped off a plane in at Aberdeen Airport in Scotland. Harry was also about 4 months old at the time.

Image zoom Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

Image zoom PA Wire/PA Images

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Tour of Africa Was Unforgettable!

“The Duke of Sussex’s love for Africa is well known; he first visited the continent at the age of 13 and more than two decades later, the people, culture, wildlife and resilient communities continue to inspire and motivate him every day,” Samantha Cohen, the couple’s private secretary, said of their visit at the time. “As Her Majesty’s Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, the Duke now has a platform to be able to support young people across Africa in reaching their full potential.”

Image zoom Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reunite in South Africa to Wrap Their Royal Tour — Hand-in-Hand!

“Through her Patronages, The Duchess will be working with organizations to promote women’s education, health, entrepreneurship and leadership,” Cohen continued. “The Duchess of Sussex is particularly looking forward to the opportunity to learn from inspirational women in the region.”

The tour marked Markle’s first visit to South Africa.