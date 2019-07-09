This Train Takes You to the Middle of Nowhere for Some of the Best Stargazing in America

Image zoom

Four hours north of Las Vegas is a sight 80 percent of people aren’t able to experience where they live: stunningly starry night skies unobstructed by light pollution.

While starry skies may be a rarity for much of the world’s population, it’s a nightly occurrence outside the town of Ely, Nevada, where the Nevada Northern Railway Museum’s Great Basin Star Train departs. The historic train takes travelers east of Ely to a site where telescopes and astronomy guides help bring about a star-filled evening.

“Usually they can see a couple of constellations,” Mark Bassett, the museum’s executive director, told the Los Angeles Times. “Jupiter and Saturn often pop out.”

After around two and a half hours of stargazing, the Great Basin Star Train heads back to Ely, where travelers can settle in at the railway’s bunkhouse — or, if they’re lucky, a working train caboose.

The Star Train runs every year between May and September on select Fridays. The tours for 2019 are already sold out and there’s no waitlist, but tickets for the 2020 summer season will go on sale online after the 2019 season ends this fall.

Tickets cost $41 for adults 13 and older, and $20 for children four to 12 years old. A night in the caboose or bunkhouse costs $60 per person and there’s a one-time reservation and cleaning fee of $39.