This Tour Company Is Giving Away 25 Years of Dream Vacations

Whether it’s backpacking across Europe, chasing the northern lights, or hiking through the Amazon, we all have a dream vacation (or a few) that we hope to take one day. Unfortunately, these trips come with a price tag, and they can get pretty expensive. What if you could check off your travel bucket list on someone else’s dime? Exodus Travels wants to make it happen.

Exodus Travels, an adventure tour operator with more than 600 tours across 100 countries worldwide, is offering up the chance to win 25 years of travel (with a different trip each year) with its #LifeofAdventure contest.

From now through February 17, 2020, travelers can enter to win the yearly vacations. If you win, you could camp under the starry skies of the Wahiba Sands in Oman, ascend the legendary Mount Kilimanjaro by way of its less-trekked Lemosho route, explore Vietnam’s Mekong Delta by boat, and more. With 25 years of free travel to enjoy, you’ll be able to visit every destination on your bucket list.

To enter, visit the company’s website and select a preferred style of travel (options include: cultural, wildlife, winter, cycling, hiking, and more). Then, choose your top 3 dream trips across Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. Each trip description is accompanied by insider tips from Exodus’ team of travel experts, so entrants have all the details they need before departure. Entrants can then share the opportunity by inviting their friends and family to enter the contest via social media.

People from the United States and Canada can enter the current #LifeofAdventure contest, but the company will host additional contests in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. There will be one winner chosen from each of the four regions. Winners will be randomly selected on February 17, 2020.

