This Grandma's National Park Road Trip Went Viral — and Now Airbnb Is Sending Her to Hawaii

Image zoom Grandma Joy’s Road Trip/ Instagram

After an 89-year-old woman and her grandson went viral for planning a trip to every national park in the country, Airbnb has stepped in to extend their trip to Hawaii.

An Instagram account called Grandma Joy’s Road Trip has amassed more than 19,000 followers as 89-year-old Joy Ryan and her 38-year-old grandson Brad are on a mission to visit 61 national parks.

Since starting their adventure, the duo has visited 29 U.S. National Parks and covered “25,000 miles on the road in the last three and a half years” and “gone through 38 states.”

RELATED: From Partying on Mega-Yachts to Pasta-Making Classes: Here’s How Your Fave Stars Spent Their Summer Vacations

In an interview with CBS News, Brad said the next adventures on their lists are Hawaii and Alaska. Cue: Airbnb.

Well… that was fast! Grandma, we'll be seeing you in Hawaii very soon. — Airbnb (@Airbnb) August 20, 2019

Image zoom The town of Kaneohe on the eastern shore of the island of Oahu, Hawaii located about thirty miles from Honolulu shot from an altitude of about 1000 feet.

On Tuesday, the vacation rental platform tweeted “500 likes and we’ll send grandma to Hawaii.” Within an hour, they had reached their goal and announced “Grandma, we’ll be seeing you in Hawaii.”

“Now we’re eagerly waiting for her to take us up on the offer to bring some alohas to #grandmajoysroadtrip,” a spokesperson for the company told Travel + Leisure.

RELATED: All About Elton John’s Home in France Where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Recently Vacationed

Once Grandma Joy and Brad decide when and where they’re visiting in Hawaii, they’ll be doing so with the help of the home-sharing app.