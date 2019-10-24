This Football-Loving Couple Got Engaged While Staying in the Goodyear Blimp — See the Photos!

Image zoom Steve Zigmund

This groom-to-be made his unique proposal even more memorable with the help of a lot of hot air.

At the beginning of October, PEOPLE reported that Airbnb was celebrating college football’s 150th anniversary this year by offering fans the chance to stay overnight in the famous Goodyear Blimp for the first time ever.

The first couple to stay in the iconic Blimp, Stephanie Finley and Steve Zigmund of Ashland, Oregon, made their one-of-a-kind stay even more special — they got engaged!

Zigmund, a computer programmer and the co-owner of The Phoenix Brewing Company, decided to pop the question around 8am on Wednesday morning, presenting his soon-to-be wife with a beautiful diamond ring with a silver band.

The happy couple then took plenty of adorable engagement photos and selfies in and around the Blimp’s massive hangar (the size of 2.6 football fields!) in Mogadore, Ohio, where the Airbnb stays are taking place. The hangar is located on the waterfront of Wingfoot Lake, and all those lucky enough to snag a reservation have exclusive access to the space.

Reservations to stay in the Blimp opened on the Airbnb website on October 15, and sold out quickly. Only three one-night stays for two guests were available for purchase — taking place October 22, 23 and 24 — all leading up to the football game between rivals University of Michigan and Notre Dame on October 26.

In addition to their stay, the newly engaged couple also scored prime tickets to the big game on the 26th, which takes place at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and received plenty of game day gear to deck them out in support of their team of choice!