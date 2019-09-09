This Delicious New Line of Rainbow Suitcases Is Inspired by a Bakery with a Cult Following

Image zoom AWAY

Somewhere over the rainbow, carry-on dreams come true!

The celeb-favorite luggage company Away, and the New York-based bakery Flour Shop, known for their sprinkle explosion cakes, both have fanatical followings on Instagram. Now the brands have teamed up in real life to debut a line of limited-edition suitcases available in a range of bright, bold colors, on sale online and in Away stores September 10th.

The Away x Flour Shop collection is available in eight new polycarbonate hues, each available in four different sizes. The smallest size is The Carry-On (our award winner!) for $225, followed by The Bigger Carry-On for $245, The Medium for $275 and The Large for $295.

Each product in the new collection also comes with a limited-edition luggage tag, branded with a Flour Shop design.

Away, which won the title of Best Carry-On in this year’s PEOPLE Travel Awards, is beloved for its smart suitcases that feature a TSA-approved ejectable battery for charging all your devices, a durable hard case, snap-in laundry bags and wheels that pivot 360 degrees.

The rainbow-themed goodies over at Amirah Kassem’s Flour Shop are also a favorite of PEOPLE’s Food editors — just look at this review of their new Williams-Sonoma x Flour Shop cake kit.

Put the two brands together, and foodies and jetsetters alike will be smitten with this new line.

Also in the collection is a set of packing cubes, each with a colorful zipper. The Insider Packing Cubes come in sets of four, available in Warm (red, pink, yellow and orange zippers) and Cool (light blue, dark blue, purple and green zippers).

Away is no stranger to a trendy collaboration. in the past, the brand has partnered up with Suki Waterhouse’s brand Pop & Suki to create a millennial pink-hued collaboration, teamed up with Karlie Kloss on green and purple sets that helped send girls to technology camp, released a two-tone beauty with Madewell, paired up with West Elm to offer platinum and gold options and donned Minion Yellow for a special-issue roller celebrating the animated franchise.