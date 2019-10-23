This Classic Disney Star Wars Ride Is Getting a Serious Update Inspired by The Rise of Skywalker

Image zoom Star Tours — The Adventures Continue update

A Disney parks classic is getting a major update!

On Wednesday, the company announced that the Star Tours — The Adventures Continue ride will be debuting a new experience on December 20, inspired by the upcoming film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which hits theaters the same day.

The ride — which is located at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disney Resort — is a 3-D flight simulator, designed to make riders feel like they’re traveling through galaxies far, far away on a Starspeeder 1000 craft — and running into many familiar faces along the way.

Star Tours debuted at Disneyland in 1987, and later opened at the other three parks. All four locations got a reboot to become “The Adventure Continues,” which incorporated destinations from the newer films, between 2010 and 2016.

Now, the ride will be updated again, adding places based on the newest iteration, The Rise of Skywalker.

Disney Parks Blog announced the new updates in a post written by Tom Fitzgerland, sharing the new (and final) trailer for the movie as a clue about what fans can expect from this latest iteration.

“In the trailers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, you caught glimpses of the ocean moon Kef Bir,” wrote Fitzgerland. “All I can say at this point is that Starspeeders will be heading there soon!”

The movie trailer dropped on Monday, with fans anticipating the release and keeping the film title trending for the majority of the night on Twitter.

In addition to Rey and Kylo Ren battling it out in a lightsaber fight for the ages, the trailer also gives another look at the late Carrie Fisher‘s last appearance as Leia. The movie marks Fisher’s last movie role, as she died shortly before the film started shooting at age 60.

Also starring Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, the film finishes up the Skywalker saga that George Lucas kicked off with 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope.

Tickets for the film went on sale Monday and have already broken a record for most sales in the first hour on Atom Tickets, surpassing Avengers: Endgame.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuts in theaters on Dec. 20.