This California Airbnb is taking haunted houses to a whole new level!

The unofficial Haunted Mansion-inspired rental is located in Fullerton, Calif. and features notable pieces that recall both the beloved Disney ride and the 2003 movie — including Madame Leota's mysterious crystal ball.

Up to six guests can book the four-bedroom home for $732 a night and enjoy an immersive experience featuring "lighthearted elements of illusion, sights, and sounds," according to the listing. The house also includes four bathrooms and an outdoor jacuzzi. (There's an additional charge for more guests.)

Jeff Schiefelbein

Inside the interactive space, guests can expect to hear ominous sounds as they pass by spooky decor, including a recreation of a portrait from Tim Burton's Corpse Bride.

"Leave the world of the living behind and cross over to this ghoulishly delightful . . . frightfully immersive retreat," the listing states.

Jeff Schiefelbein

The "ghoulish" space is hosted by Jeffrey Shiefelbein. In an as-told-to essay for Insider, he explained he always "wanted to create ghosts and monsters and all those things."

He also talks about the process of finding a house near California's Disneyland Resort to renovate, and how he studied the exact elements from the ride to make the space as accurate as possible.

Jeff Schiefelbein

"It was a dump that needed a lot of work," he says of the house. "I used my production skills to start creating my vision. I went on the Haunted Mansion ride and started taking thousands of photographs to recreate all the elements from the ride. Then I started incorporating them into the house." (Park-goers should note that flash photography is not allowed on the ride.)

He adds that all of the doors in the house "are exact replicas of doors on the ride."

Jeff Schiefelbein

The Haunted Mansion ride first opened in Disneyland in 1969, at Magic Kingdom in Disney World in 1971 and at Tokyo Disneyland in 1983. There are also similar attractions at Disneyland Paris, which has Phantom Manor, and Hong Kong Disneyland, which has Mystic Manor.

In August 2020, it was announced that a second live-action The Haunted Mansion is in the works starring Tiffany Haddish and Lakeith Stanfield. Fans of the ride and movie can look forward to watching their favorite Haunted Mansion ghosts come back to life in Summer 2023.