1 Hotels just opened in West Hollywood — and it’s sure to be the most star-studded location yet!

With celeb-favorite hotels already thriving in New York and Miami, this eco-friendly brand is conquering the West Coast next. Their fourth space, located on the iconic Sunset Strip in the heart of West Hollywood, officially opened to the public on June 1 after being in “preview mode” since May.

Celebrities including Jaden Smith, Sophia Bush and Jamie-Lynn Sigler showed their support for the new 286-room property at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood preview dinner hosted by Barry Sternlicht on June 6.

RELATED: Yara Shahidi’s Family Getaway Spot in the Bahamas, Amy Poehler’s Las Vegas Hangout — Plus, More Celeb-Favorite Hotels

Image zoom James Baigrie

Image zoom 1 Hotel West Hollywood James Baigrie

The Vampire Diaries actress Nikki Reed also attended the event and later announced her business partnership — and her new creative role director — with the sustainable company on Instagram, writing, “A brand new partnership with the 1 Hotel has led to a new and very exciting position that Elizabeth (@earthandelement) and I have taken as creative directors for this gorgeous eco-retail space located right off Sunset blvd & La Cienega.”

Image zoom From left, Nikki Reed,Jaden Smith,Maggie Q,Sophia Bush and Jamie-Lynn Sigler Michael Simon/StarTraks

RELATED: Star Tracks: Celebs on Vacation

She continued: “Together we will focus on not only showcasing our @bayouwithlove and @earthandelement products, but highlighting other local artists and makers that work hard to run a sustainable business in the US. This space is incredibly special, and one that we hope you come experience with us. We hope to see you soon!”

The new West Hollywood space features sustainable work from local artisans and makers, plus all the luxurious amenities you’d expect from a five-star chain with A-List guests including Gigi Hadid, Gwyneth Paltrow and Shay Mitchell. To name a few: floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Los Angeles, a restaurant and bar headed by Executive Chef Chris Crary, a skyline deck and a state-of-the-art wellness center.

Image zoom 1 Hotel West Hollywood James Baigrie

RELATED: Want to Spot a Celeb on Vacation? Here’s Where to Book a Room

And for those wanting to get out and explore the city, 1 West Hollywood is situated near major tourist attractions in both Beverly Hills and Hollywood.

They also have locations beside the Brooklyn Bridge in the DUMBO neighborhood and near Central Park in New York City, and on the famous oceanfront strip of South Beach in Miami.

In 2017, Serena Williams celebrated her upcoming wedding to Alexis Ohanian, with a little R&R at 1 Hotel’s South Beach location (which is also a favorite of singer Ellie Goulding). 1 South Beach, dubbed the “Wellness Hotel,” boasts healthy living amenities that the tennis champ and her guests, including sister, Venus, and mom, Oracene, took full advantage of.