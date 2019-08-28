Even the force won’t help you get past TSA if you’re found with a “thermal detonator” Coca-Cola bottle from the new Star Wars-themed lands at Disneyland and Disney World.

The exclusive item, sold only at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, open now in Anaheim and tomorrow in Orlando, resembles an explosive-like device seen in the sci-fi movies, specifically the Return of the Jedi, where it’s used as a threat to destroy Jabba the Hutt.

Each beverage bottle has a rounded design and resealable cap, and features the soda’s logo replicated in Aurebesh, the written language featured in the popular film franchise. Coca-Cola Design began creating prototypes for the plastic vessel over three years ago, collaborating with Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm Ltd. in the process, according to a press release.

While in real life the bottle is only used to hold your preferred carbonated beverage, TSA is banning the containers as they still closely resemble a dangerous weapon, calling them a “replica” of an explosive, the organization shared in a tweet.

“Replica and inert explosives aren’t allowed in either carry-on or checked bags,” the Twitter account @AskTSA wrote Aug. 13 in response to a query.

Another social media user inquired if taking the cap off the bottle made a difference and TSA replied it did not. “This item is still considered a replica and is not allowed,” they wrote.

“If our officers discover a replica item during screening and believes it’s real, the item will be treated as such until advised otherwise by law enforcement,” the Aug. 27 tweet continued.

A representative from Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Visitors to the highly anticipated parks are able to take lightsabers out of the park and onto the plane, the TSA’s website states.

A far more lighthearted reply reads, “Sadly, the technology doesn’t currently exist to create a real lightsaber. However, you can pack a toy lightsaber in your carry-on or checked bag. May the force be with you.”