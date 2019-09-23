The World's Largest Christmas Light Maze Is Coming — and You Can Go Inside for $20

Image zoom Enchant

It may only be the first day of autumn, but there’s some big Christmas news breaking!

The largest Christmas light maze in the world will open in Florida this year, and any fan of the holiday would be remiss to skip the fun. Here’s a first look at the wonderland that awaits.

First, know that there are technically three mazes tied for the title of “World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze” — one in Washington, D.C., one in Seattle, and one in St. Petersburg, Florida. All are created by an organization called Enchant Christmas.

Each year, Enchant transforms three Major League Baseball stadiums into a holiday wonderland, complete with a variety of twinkly light-mazes, a Christmas market with dozens of local vendors, an ice skating trail, falling snow (yes, even in Florida!), holiday carolers and more.

Kids are tasked with finding escaped elves and reindeer inside the mazes, and experience plenty of crafts, toys and games along the way.

2019 will be the first year Enchant comes to Washington, D.C., where they will be Christmas-ifying Nationals Park for the occasion.

Enchant St. Petersburg will take place on Tropicana Field, while Enchant Seattle transforms T-Mobile Park.

Enchant will take place from November 22 through December 29 in all three locations, and tickets are on sale online now. Adult ticket pricing for the experience starts at $19.99, while kids ages 14-17 start at $16.99 and 4-13 start at $14.99. Kids under 4 are free.

Admission includes access to all the events, including the mazes, market, skating trail, meeting Santa and more. VIP tickets can be purchased to include front-of-the-line privileges and a special meal overlooking the thousands of sparking lights.

No matter your age — or your reason for the season — you’ll find fun to be had at this over-the-top experience. And needless to say, it’s beyond Instagram-worthy.