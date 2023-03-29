These Are the 4 Hotels Where White Lotus Season 3 Is Most Likely to Film

The White Lotus is heading to Thailand — and very likely, to one of these four hotels!

After a series of Sicilian scandals kept viewers on the edge of their seats in season 2, several sources confirmed to Variety this week that season 3 will take place in the Southeast Asian country.

Seasons 1 and 2 were both filmed at stunning Four Seasons resorts, in Hawaii and Italy respectively, so it's a very solid bet that season 3 will follow suit. The luxury hospitality company has four locations in Thailand, and below, we've ranked them from least to most likely to play host to the next White Lotus.

Bangkok

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Set in Thailand's metropolitan capital, the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River offers two riverside infinity pool, tranquil gardens and stunning city views.

While this is no doubt a luxury accommodation and even characterizes itself as an "urban resort," considering the first two seasons have been set at oceanfront hotels intended for extended vacations, it's pretty unlikely that season 3 will take place in a setting like this city of more than 10 million, known for it's street food markets, colorful nightlife, and bustling atmosphere.

Chiang Mai

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Overlooking serene rice fields and mountains in Mae Rim Valley, the Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai offers guests a chance to relax in one of its bungalows while enjoying the rich cultural heritage of Thailand's north.

A major draw for visitors to this region is the stunning buddhist temples, and the characters from the first two seasons were more interested in sunning, sipping and shopping than cultural exploration. However, in The White Lotus: Unpacking S2 E7, the series' creator, Mike White, teased a focus on spirituality in season 3.

"The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex, and I think the third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and eastern religion and spirituality," he said.

Four Seasons Chiang Mai's website touts services for "restorative healing, yoga and breathwork, clean eating and holistic well-being activities."

Golden Triangle

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

The Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle creates a unique "glamping" experience that is far from rustic for its guests. The property in the country's far north near the boarders of Myanmar and Laos offers elephant rides and lavish spa treatments that could be a perfect fit for uber-rich Americans looking for an Instagrammable stay.

The fact that it's surrounded by bamboo forests and wildlife and offers adventurous outings like a boat ride on the Mekong River and animal encounters, adds an element of looming danger that viewers would no doubt love.

Koh Samui

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Perhaps the most obvious choice would be the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, which offers a similar luxe, beachy resort setting as the White Lotus locations in Hawaii and Sicily.

The tropical oasis sits on Laem Yai Bay and boasts white sand beaches and luxury villas equipped with their own private pools. It also has a beach bar that would be the perfect setting for a fresh set of characters' tipsy meetups and potential scandals.

Koh Samui is one of Thailand's most famous tourist destinations, popular with honeymooners and celebrities. The Kardashians, Lewis Hamilton and Mick Jagger have all reportedly vacationed in the region.

Season 3 of The White Lotus does not yet have a release date.