Where Was 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Filmed? All About the Real Locations Behind Cousins Beach

If The Summer I Turned Pretty gives you the travel bug just as much as it does butterflies in your stomach, you'll be happy to hear you can visit many of the locations in real life.

The Amazon Prime Video series, based on Jenny Han's novels of the same name, follows a young girl named Belly who spends the summer with her family friends every year at Cousins Beach.

Though Cousins Beach is fictional, the series was filmed in the equally scenic Wilmington, North Carolina, and its surrounding beaches, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach and Wrightsville Beach.

Often referred to as the "Hollywood East" or "Wilmywood," Wilmington has been the filming location for countless shows and movies over the years, including teen dramas such as Dawson's Creek and One Tree Hill and blockbuster hits like Iron Man 3, the fifth Scream and several Nicholas Sparks adaptations.

PEOPLE visited the coast with Visit NC, where we learned all the hidden secrets and details about the filming locations behind the hit Amazon Prime Video series. We even got the scoop on some of the filming locations for the upcoming second season!

Ahead of the season 2 premiere in July, here are several The Summer I Turned Pretty filming locations you can visit in real life.

Russell's Gas & Groceries

Amazon Prime Video

In the first episode, Belly visits a nearby gas station as the family grabs snacks and drinks before arriving at the Fisher family home.

The gas station is located in Wilmington. It was also featured in the Netflix film, Along for the Ride, based on Sarah Dessen's novel of the same name.

Fun fact: both Han and Dessen went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill!

Cousins Beach

Amazon Prime Video

The fictional Cousins Beach was actually filmed all around Wilmington and its surrounding beaches, including Carolina Beach, Kure Beach and Wrightsville Beach.

Interestingly enough though, the scene where the "Entering Cousins Beach" sign is shown is not in Wilmington, but instead in the nearby town of Southport. More specifically, it's near the Wilmington Cape Fear Pilots Association's old lookout tower. Southport was used for countless films and shows, including Safe Haven, Under the Dome and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

For the filming of the beach and bonfire scenes, the show shot at various locations at Carolina Beach, Kure Beach and Fort Fisher. Most of the night beach shots were at Fort Fisher State Recreation Area, while the beach shown at the opening of the season 1 trailer was at Wrightsville Beach on the south end of the island near the jetty, reps for Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau confirm to PEOPLE.

Peter Taylor/Prime Video

In episode 5 from season 1, Belly and Cam are seen cycling on the sidewalk right along the beach. This is near the Fort Fisher State Historic Site. The exact scene is right near the 1921 Fort Fisher Monument, outside of the parking lot. The location also doubled as Coronado Beach for Netflix's Florida Man.

Amazon Prime Video

In episode 3 of season 1, Belly and Taylor take a walk along the beach near the pier. This particular scene was filmed near the Crystal Pier at the south end of Wrightsville Beach.

The Fisher family's beach house

Amazon Prime Video/Youtube

The gorgeous beach house belonging to the Fisher family is located at Porters Neck Plantation, a private, gated golf course community in Wilmington. The home was the filming location for many exterior shots on the show, including when Belly arrives at the house and when the family hosts a backyard party for the Fourth of July. However, many of the interior shots, including that enviable kitchen, were filmed on sound stages at Screen Gems Studio in Wilmington.

The real home boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms, an infinity swimming pool, a private dock, a pier and a 33-foot boat slip. As the home is a private residence, fans cannot visit it.

The country club

Peter Taylor/Prime Video

The country club on the show, where Belly's other crush, Jeremiah, and her brother, Steven, work (and Belly attends many events ahead of the debutante ball), filmed many of its exterior shots at Cape Fear Country Club.

Though some interior shots were filmed there as well, the actual debutante ball was filmed inside St. Mary Catholic School located in Wilmington.

Founded in 1896, Cape Fear Country Club is the oldest private club in North Carolina and features an 18-hole golf course. The country club was also used in the TNT series Good Behavior and Fox's Our Kind of People. Since the country club is members only, they don't encourage visitors, however, you can catch a quick glimpse of it as you drive by.

Fun fact: the Cape Fear Country Club is right next door to the filming location for Dan Scott's house on One Tree Hill.

Whale of a Tale Bookshop

Amazon Prime Video

In episode 2 of season 1, Laurel has a book party at Whale of a Tale Bookshop. While the inside was shot on sound stages at Screen Gems Studio, many of the exterior shots took place at Papercut Books, located in downtown Wilmington.

The small independent bookstore specializes in "new and lightly used books as well as collectible vintage books," per their website. Yes, you can also buy a copy of The Summer I Turned Pretty there.

The boutique

Amazon Prime Video/Youtube

In the first season's second episode, the boutique where Belly goes dress shopping with her mother, Laurel, and Susannah, actually used two different locations.

The exterior shots were filmed at Blush Haus of Beauté, known to locals as Pipton. It is located at Lumina Station, a shopping mall in Wilmington. The mall includes numerous shops and restaurants, including Brasserie Du Soleil, which was featured in the Nicholas Sparks film The Choice.

Local dress shop Camille's of Wilmington, which sells everything from wedding gowns to formal dresses, served as the setting for the interior shots.

The marina

Amazon Prime Video

In episode 3 of season 1, Belly's crush, Conrad, teaches author Cleveland Castillo a thing or two about sailing for his next novel. These scenes were filmed at the Cape Fear Marina near the Hilton Drawbridge in Wilmington. However, as it's a gated marina, it is limited to residential and recreational boat use and not easily accessible to visitors.

The bus station

Peter Taylor/Prime Video

In episode 3 of season 1, Belly and Jeremiah head to the bus station to pick up her best friend Taylor. The scene was filmed at Padgett Station in Wilmington, which is easily accessible to visit and snap a quick photo.

The Fat Pelican

Amazon Prime Video

In episode 5 of season 1, Laurel and Susannah decide to stop at a local bar called The Fat Pelican. While the series makes it seem like the bar is located on the beach, the real Fat Pelican is located just outside the boardwalk in Carolina Beach.

The bar, which was voted the No. 1 dive bar in North Carolina and made the top 25 list of dive bars in the U.S., per their website, was also the location for Kygo's "Hot Stuff" music video, a remix of Donna Summer's song of the same name. Interestingly enough, the music video featured two actors from another NC-set series, Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes.

The volleyball court

Peter Taylor/Prime Video

In episode 6 of season 1, Belly and the rest of the debutantes host a volleyball tournament to raise money for charity. The volleyball court was filmed at Capt'n Bill's Backyard Grill & Volleyball Facility in Wilmington, which features 10 different courts and offers leagues for all levels.

Hell's Kitchen

Hell's Kitchen confirmed to PEOPLE that the bar was used as a filming location for season 2 of the show. Located in downtown Wilmington, Hell's Kitchen has a long history with N.C. filming as it was used as the bar where Joey and Eddie worked in season 6 of Dawson's Creek.

"Hell's Kitchen has a strong connection to the film industry," the bar's owner Eric Laut tells PEOPLE. "Originally a film stage for Dawson's Creek, Hell's Kitchen has hosted many film sets, from One Tree Hill to Florida Man, Electric Love and more recently The Summer I Turned Pretty."

He added, "In The Summer I Turned Pretty, the artists and production staff transformed the stage at Hell's Kitchen into a lounge. It was amazing to see the transformation. The location crew, production staff and the artists were so talented and it was such a great experience to be on set and watch the magic of the film industry unfold."

Rooster & The Crow

Rooster & The Crow was another filming location for season 2, co-owner Zach Harmon confirmed to PEOPLE. Located in Wilmington, the restaurant was created by two best friends, Harmon and Allen Carpenter, and offers southern food and unique drinks.

"We get to see filming all throughout Wilmington, but it was even more special to have our place be a part of this show and its amazing cast and crew," Harmon tells PEOPLE. "We hope the film industry stays strong here because we'll gladly be a part of this amazing experience again."