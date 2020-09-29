"It’ll be up for sale next month," Jesse Tipping, the building’s owner, recently told the Orangeville Banner of the famous property

The Schitt's Creek Motel Will Soon Be for Sale — and It Has an Unusual History Beyond the Show

Want to own a piece of TV history? You’ll soon be able to place your bid on the Rose family’s humble abode from Canadian comedy series Schitt’s Creek, as the owner of the fictional Rosebud Motel is preparing to put the very real property on the market.

“I’m actually in the process of putting it up for sale. It’ll be up for sale next month,” Jesse Tipping, the building’s owner, told the Orangeville Banner last week. After the hit show swept this year’s Emmys, the businessman says he isn’t worried about it being on the market for long.

Once a functioning motel in Orangeville, Ontario (about an hour west of downtown Toronto), the property has recently gained fame as the rundown motel in the fictional town of Schitt’s Creek where the Rose family (played by Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy) land after losing their fortune in the show’s pilot. The series first premiered in January 2015, and Tipping says fans from across the world have come out in droves to lay their eyes on the property ever since.

“We just kind of let them enjoy it because if they are not bothering anybody, people really get a kick out of it,” Tipping said. “They’re always so happy to see the place.”

Tipping is the president of the Athlete Institute Basketball Academy and Orangeville Prep, one of the country’s most successful basketball prep schools. He bought the motel, which has eight apartment-style rooms and a three-bedroom home inside, in 2011 as a place to house his recruits. Denver Nuggets player Jamal Murray, who is from the nearby town of Kitchener, lived in the motel for two years while attending the school.

Schitt’s Creek’s production team rented out the motel for one month a year for six years, Tipping told the Banner, calling the crew “a great bunch to work with” who brought joy to the community. “They didn’t just come in and do their thing. They interacted with the people around them,” he said. The show’s sixth and final season finished airing in April 2020, on CBC in Canada and Pop TV in the U.S.

When they weren’t filming, the motel was quietly rented out on Airbnb — though guests may not have known the significance of their accommodations.

“We didn’t advertise for you to come stay at ‘Schitt’s Creek’ or the Rosebud Motel, but we actually used it for people who needed a spot when they were coming in to ski at Hockley or worked in the area for weddings or events,” Tipping explained. “We were pretty consistently booked. It wasn’t an expensive rental.”

In addition to Schitt’s Creek, the property has also been a set for various other productions, including the film A History of Violence, and TV shows Umbrella Academy and 11.22.63.

Tipping told the Banner that he had planned to sell the motel earlier this year, but his plans changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). In recent months, he has opened the motel up to a local organization that needed space for people to quarantine amid the pandemic.

“We were able to help out a great organization locally with their need,” he said.