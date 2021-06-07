"Cruise with Friends" embarks from Fort Lauderdale in May 2022, featuring themed costume contests, trivia games and more

The One with the Cruise: A Friends-Themed Voyage is Setting Sail in 2022

If 10 seasons and a star-studded reunion weren't enough to feed your fandom, a Friends themed cruise is coming!

Lovers of the uber-popular sitcom can set sail on a Friends cruise, which will take place place May 15 to 21, 2022 on the ship Celebrity Equinox. The cruise embarks from Fort Lauderdale, with stops at ports in Key West, Grand Cayman and Cozumel, Mexico.

Created by travel agency Fana World Travel, Cruise with Friends will offer 500 Friends fans an experiential getaway, complete with a themed costume contest, a trivia game and more fun activities. "Get ready to eat like Joey, joke like Chandler, cook like Monica, shop like Rachel, yoga like Phoebe and dig like Ross," the website teases.

Celebrity-Equinox-cruise-ship Celebrity Equinox, which recently underwent a $500 million renovation | Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Fares for the cruise range from $1,648.66 for an inside stateroom to $3,048.66 for a Sky Suite with a balcony. In addition to port charges, taxes, and gratuities, the inclusive experience comes with unlimited surf Wi-Fi, $150 shore excursion credit and a premium beverage package.

Unlike some other celebrity– and pop culture-themed cruises none of the cast is scheduled to appear on the journey.

Jennifer Aniston Friends reunion Credit: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc recently gave fans a long-awaited reunion, which aired last month on HBO Max.

The cast previously spoke to PEOPLE ahead of the reunion special, which also featured guest appearances from Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Cindy Crawford and more. "I was flooded with 10 years of irreplaceable memories," said Cox, 56.

"It was a character-driven funny, not timely funny," Perry, 51, said of the show's lasting impact. "They didn't make timely jokes. They didn't make jokes about O.J. Simpson. They made character-driven jokes about people — and people are going to come back time and time again and watch that."

