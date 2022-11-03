'The Office' Fans Can Pull an All-Nighter at a Lifelike Replica of the Sitcom Set for Just $20.05

Two pairs of The Office fans will be offered the chance to pull an all-nighter at an interactive two-story experience dedicated to the beloved sitcom in Washington, D.C., and in the words of Michael Scott: "Early worm gets the worm!"

In order to book a stay, hopefuls can log on to Booking.com beginning Nov. 16 at noon ET. All-nighter experiences will be available for $20.05 per couple — the price is reflective of when The Office premiered in the U.S. in 2005 — on either Nov. 19 or Nov. 20. Reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis.

If the recipients don't want to stay at the lifelike recreation of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, local accommodations at a Booking.com property will be available.

The lucky travelers will also be treated with much more than just an opportunity to step inside Dunder Mifflin, complete with Pam's desk, Michael's office and Ryan's closet.

BOOKING.COM

There will also be a scavenger hunt, Stanley-inspired crossword puzzles, a "Dunder Ball" at The Office Olympics, and a private guided tour of The Office experience as well as dinner at a nearby D.C. restaurant.

The experience was created in consultation with The Office's creator, Greg Daniels, and will be open through Jan. 16, 2023, at the Woodies Building for those who do not score the $20.05 offer.

BOOKING.COM

The Office aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013 and helped featured a cast that included Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Steve Carell, B.J. Novak, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Ed Helms, Craig Robinson and Ellie Kemper.

Even nearly a decade after its run, the sitcom continues to be immortalized by fans.

Lego created a 1,164-piece Office building kit that hit Walmart stores on Oct. 1 and features a replica of the Scranton, Pennsylvania, offices of Dunder Mifflin, including Michael's private office and the break room.

The Office also currently exists in musical form through an Off-Broadway parody show aptly titled The Office! A Musical Parody at the Jerry Orbach Theater in New York.