Just Been Dumped? You Could Win a Stay in an English Cottage Inspired by The Holiday

It’s The Holiday in real life!

Going through a breakup this Christmas season? The U.K.-based vacation rental company Independent Cottages is offering the chance to cure your holiday blues with a trip to a cozy cottage similar to the one featured in the beloved 2006 holiday rom-com.

“This Christmas, we are getting into the festive spirit and giving away an English cottage stay inspired by The Holiday to one lucky winner,” the contest’s website says. “And in keeping with The Holiday theme, this competition is only open to entries from people who have had their heart broken this year.”

The film, directed by Nancy Meyers, starred Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet as two women who arrange a home exchange in order to escape their romantic woes just in time for Christmas. Diaz’s character Amanda moves into Winslet’s character Iris’ Cotswolds cottage, while Iris moves into Amanda’s Los Angeles mansion.

Image zoom The Holiday Zade Rosenthal/Sony/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

While there, Amanda meets Iris’ brother, played by Jude Law, and the two spark a romance. Iris also finds love in Amanda’s ex-boyfriend’s assistant Miles Dumont, played by Jack Black.

The winner of the Holiday contest will receive a three-night stay at Farthing Cottage in the Cotswolds area of England, a spot just like Iris’ home.

The cottage — which be set up with a complimentary box of chocolates and a bottle of Prosecco upon arrival — features a log burning fire, a four-poster bed, stone walls and exposed ceiling beams. Plus, Independent Cottages notes that the Cotswolds will be fully decorated for Christmas during this time of year.

Looking to explore while you’re in the U.K.? The home is only a short walk from small town Stow-on-the-Wold, which has numerous restaurants and boutiques for Christmas shopping.

Anyone interested can enter the contest by submitting their “story of heartbreak” on Independent Cottages’ website. The competition closes on Dec. 2.