The popular vacation spot has been closed to non-residents since March 22

The Florida Keys Will Be Reopening to Tourists on June 1

Searching for some sun this summer? The Florida Keys will be reopening to tourists on June 1 after being closed to non-residents for nearly two months due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Monroe County made the announcement in a press release on Sunday, declaring that they would be removing the checkpoints currently barring visitors from entering the island chain, and allowing lodging establishments (like hotels, campgrounds and vacation rentals) to open at 50 percent capacity. Airport screenings and restrictions on buses will also be lifted at this time.

The Florida Keys first closed to non-residents on March 22 as a way to minimize the spread of the deadly coronavirus and encourage social distancing. Most Florida cities had shuttered their beaches by mid-March, after photos went viral of swarms of citizens and spring breakers continuing to congregate and defy social distancing guidelines.

The press release announced that advanced cleaning and safety procedures will be required of all lodging establishments, but if anything goes wrong, they will shut the popular vacation spot down again quickly.

“Should the Florida Keys experience an increase in cases and under the advisement of the Florida Department of Health, restrictions may be heightened and/or amenities may again be closed,” the press release reads.

Residents and visitors are also being encouraged to “continue to follow directives set by the State, County, and municipalities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks in public settings, limiting group sizes to 10 or less, and physically distancing from others by six feet,” the statement continues.

According to the last update from the State Health Office, Monroe County has reported 100 total cases of the coronavirus, and three deaths. They have not yet determined when they will lift the 50 percent capacity restriction on lodging.