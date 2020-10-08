"I think it’s about high time that I address this, because it’s 2020," Kate McCue said

The First American Woman to Captain a Cruise Ship Hilariously Shuts Down a Troll in Viral Video

Kate McCue has no patience for grammatically incorrect internet trolls.

Earlier this week, the social-media-famous cruise captain went viral when she addressed a sexist comment made on one of her TikTok videos about her status as a female captain.

The unnamed troll wrote, "How can you be a captain? Your [sic] only a woman."

"Normally, when I’m scrolling through comments and I see something like this, I totally ignore it and move on with my life," said McCue, speaking from her ship, Celebrity Edge. “But I think it’s about high time that I address this, because it’s 2020, and in this day and age, I’m shocked …”

After a dramatic pause, she continued, "…that someone still doesn’t know the difference between you’re and your.”

“So just a quick reference: You’re — as in ‘you are’ — like, ‘you are sexist.’ Your is something possessive, it belongs to you, like ‘your ignorance,'" McCue added. "But don’t worry. I’m here for you. If you need any more clarification, you can find me here, in my captain’s chair.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the TikTok video, which she also shared on Instagram, has amassed over 1.2 million views and over 315,000 likes.

The comments section is flooded with supportive words for McCue. "QUEEN SAT IN HER THRONE," one fan wrote.

"Someone get the captain a crown," another added.

McCue has 320K followers on Tiktok, 185K followers on Instagram, and her own YouTube channel, where she documents her life at sea.