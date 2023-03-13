Would You Take a 3-Year Cruise? Ship Will Visit 135 Countries on All 7 Continents for $30,000 Per Year

Life at Sea Cruises is offering a unique opportunity to leave life on land behind

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on March 13, 2023 05:07 PM
Photo: Life at Sea Cruises

Life at Sea Cruises is offering adventurous guests to leave behind their land-based lifestyle.

On March 1, cruise line Miray International officially started accepting bookings for the first-ever world cruise aboard their MV Gemini ship. The three-year voyage allows cruisers to live on the ship and visit seven continents, 135 countries and 375 ports.

The starting cost of $29,999 a year, or $2,499 a month with a payment plan, is for a standard interior cabin. The most luxurious suite on board with a large balcony goes for $109,000 per year.

"Life at Sea Cruises offers the ultimate bucket list cruise without having to sacrifice the comforts of home," says Irina Strembitsky, the company's director of sales and marketing. "It's your home at sea with the world as your backyard."

Setting sail on November 1, 2023, Life at Sea Cruises will begin its lengthy voyage starting in Istanbul, Turkey, with pickups in Barcelona, Spain and Miami, Florida.

Life at Sea Cruises

The MV Gemini is designed to accommodate 1,074 passengers across 400 luxury cabins. Oceanview staterooms offer guests their own private balcony, while other passengers can soak up the sun at the ship's sundeck and swimming pool.

Life at Sea Cruises

It is also equipped with an auditorium, wellness center and a 24-hour, on-call hospital that includes free medical visits.

There are several restaurant and bar offerings on board.

Life at Sea Cruises

For remote workers, the ship offers a unique business center that boasts 14 offices, various meeting rooms, a lounge and a business library.

Life at Sea Cruises

"Professionals need connectivity, the right amenities and the functionality to perform their jobs. There is no other cruise product that offers this sort of flexibility to their customers" says Mikael Petterson, Life at Sea Cruises' managing director.

Life at Sea Cruises

Along with experiencing 13 wonders of the world and UNESCO world heritage sites — the ship stops at the pyramids of Giza, Machu Picchu and the Taj Mahal, among others —cruisers can socialize and enjoy a variety of activities on board, including karaoke, golfing, yoga classes and more.

For those who feel 3 years at sea is just the beginning, Afar points out another company, Storylines cruises, recently announced a ship that will sail indefinitely starting in 2024.

Visit lifeatseacruises.com for booking information.

