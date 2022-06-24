The European Union Will Start Charging Visitors to Enter in 2023
Starting in May 2023, international travelers wanting to enter the European Union will have to pay a fee.
A new visa waiver called European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) will be needed to enter all "Schengen member" countries, according to the ETIAS website.
The process to obtain a waiver will be quicker to acquire than a visa, CNN reported; it will be done online and require no "biometric information."
The website explained that there are currently 50 countries that will need to apply for the new waiver before entering member countries including the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The waiver will be used for short-term stays for business or leisure, as those who plan to stay for more than 90 days will need to apply for a visa.
"Once approved, an ETIAS can be used for three years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first," the website explained. Additionally, "all visa-exempt" travelers would need to apply for the waiver online and pay the application fee.
While the ETIAS site says the fee will be "established by the European authorities plus any administration," CNN reported that it will cost €7 for those aged between 18 and 70.