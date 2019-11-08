The Downton Abbey Exhibition Is Now Open at the Biltmore Estate—See Inside!

For a limited time, visitors to the sprawling North Carolina property can step onto the set of the hit PBS series to get a look inside the Crawley family home
By Shay Spence
November 08, 2019 03:57 PM

1 of 9

DOWNTON ABBEY AT THE BILTMORE

Matthew Turley/Biltmore Estate

If the excitement of the Downton Abbey movie release has already worn off and you need a new fan fix, perhaps a trip to the Biltmore is in order. From November 8 through April 7, the sprawling Asheville, N.C. property—where George Vanderbilt built his colossal mansion in the 1890s—will let guests step inside the Crawley family’s estate with Downton Abbey: The Exhibition. The opening coincides with the arrival of Biltmore’s famously ornate holiday decorations, and offers visitors an immersive experience in a setting that’s evocative of the hit series. Scroll through for a peek inside the exhibition.

2 of 9

MRS. PATMORE'S KITCHEN

Rodolfo Martinez/NBCUniversal International

At Biltmore’s Amherst event space, guests can walk through a replica of Mrs. Patmore’s bustling kitchen along with the servants’ quarters. Visitors who also head to the Biltmore House might notice some stunning similarities to these areas in George Vanderbilt’s real-life estate.

3 of 9

STARS ON SET

Rodolfo Martinez/NBCUniversal International

Downton actresses Lesley Nicol (who plays head chef Mrs. Patmore) and Sophie McShera (who plays assistant cook Daisy Mason) paid a visit to the replica of the kitchen where they’ve spent countless hours filming. “I just love that you’re so immersed in the set and it’s just like being in the house,” says McShera.

4 of 9

MR. CARSON'S PANTRY

Rodolfo Martinez/NBCUniversal International

The office space of the family’s butler—where he famously proposed to head housekeeper Mrs. Hughes on Christmas Day—comes to life at Biltmore, along with displays of the pair’s costumes.

5 of 9

THE DINING ROOM

Rodolfo Martinez/NBCUniversal International

Guests can step into the elegant space where the Crawley family eats three meals each day.

6 of 9

BUTLER BELLS

Rodolfo Martinez/NBCUniversal International

Every detail is accounted for in the immersive experience, including a replica of the iconic bells used to ring each respective room in the house.

7 of 9

THE WARDROBE

Rodolfo Martinez/NBCUniversal International

Biltmore’s Antler Village, a small shopping and dining area on the property, is home to a costume exhibit displaying more than 50 outfits worn on the show.

8 of 9

ACTOR APPROVAL

Rodolfo Martinez/NBCUniversal International

“It took my breath away when I walked in, seeing all of the costumes all together in one room,” says Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary on the show. “It was incredible.”

