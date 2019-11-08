The Downton Abbey Exhibition Is Now Open at the Biltmore Estate—See Inside!

If the excitement of the Downton Abbey movie release has already worn off and you need a new fan fix, perhaps a trip to the Biltmore is in order. From November 8 through April 7, the sprawling Asheville, N.C. property—where George Vanderbilt built his colossal mansion in the 1890s—will let guests step inside the Crawley family’s estate with Downton Abbey: The Exhibition. The opening coincides with the arrival of Biltmore’s famously ornate holiday decorations, and offers visitors an immersive experience in a setting that’s evocative of the hit series. Scroll through for a peek inside the exhibition.