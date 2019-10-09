The City of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Wants to Pay You $10,000 to Move There

Image zoom

The second biggest city in Oklahoma wants to pay you $10,000 to call it home.

Tulsa Remote, a program launched in the city earlier this year, is an initiative designed to enhance the city’s workforce by bringing in some of the most driven remote workers from across the country. They’re looking for people who can work from anywhere and are willing to relocate — and they’re offering a variety of benefits for the best and the brightest, all funded by a nonprofit in the city called the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

The foundation is offering qualifying new residents $10,000 over the course of a year. Some of that money will be given up front, more comes as a monthly stipend, and the rest arrives at the end of one year, though exact amounts for each are not detailed.

Tulsa Remote also provides participants with a free desk space at a popular co-working spaces in Downtown Tulsa, called 36 Degrees North. They also promise access to exclusive perks, events and opportunities to network and build a community.

To be eligible for the program, which is about to open up to 2020 applicants, individuals must have four qualities: They must be able to move to the Southern city in the next six months, be 18 or older, be eligible to work in the United States and they must have a full-time remote job or be self-employed outside of Tulsa County.

Beyond the monetary perks, Tulsa Remote touts the city as a great place to live and build a career. The cost of living is extraordinarily affordable compared to many other cities across the country.

If you were to compare Tulsa to New York City, for example, the cost of living (based on food, transport, healthcare, housing, etc.) is 61 percent lower. An average two-bedroom rental apartment is about $3,430 cheaper per month.

Beyond the affordable cost of living, the city also boasts many green spaces, plentiful parking, little traffic congestion, a stable job market and a solid set of restaurants and bars, according to the Tulsa Remote website.

“Tight-knit community meets a population large enough to support world-class music and theatre, sports venues and one of the most impressive park systems in the country, including the recently opened $465 million Gathering Place,” the website reads.

Ready to make 918 your new area code? Applications for 2020 hopefuls will be available in the next few weeks, and can be completed through the Tulsa Remote website.