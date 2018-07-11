As we’re counting down the days to Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer is saucing Prime members up with daily flash sales on some of its most popular items.

And lucky us! Today’s deal is on the bestselling Trtl travel pillow — a long-time favorite of T+L editors and readers alike. And with more than 3,000 rave reviews, an Amazon-certified “#1 Best Seller” banner, and 30 percent off, how can you not hit “add to cart?”

The Trtl Pillow looks like a trendy scarf and works like an ultra-comfy neck support pillow to keep your head upright on long flights and car rides — meaning no more annoying head bobbing as you try to catch some Zs.

You’ll need to act fast because this major deal ends tomorrow morning at 3:00 a.m. EST. Head over to amazon.com now to score one for yourself and prepare for more deals coming this Prime Day 2018.