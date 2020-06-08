Visitors will have their temperature checked at airports, and must wear face masks in "any situation where it is necessary to enforce physical distancing guidelines"

The Bahamas Reopens to Tourists on July 1 — Here's What You Need to Know About Traveling There

Over three months after the Bahamas implemented a travel ban due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country is eyeing a mid-summer reopening.

July 1 will mark the first day international tourists can visit the country, but under numerous restrictions that are outlined in a “Tourism Readiness and Recovery Plan." unveiled by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation in order to continue minimizing the spread of COVID-19.

"We must remember that we are living in a new normal in the wake of COVID-19 and a lot is going to change across the tourism sector," said the ministry's Director General Joy Jibrilu. "We are putting an even greater emphasis on making sure The Bahamas is safe and clean for everyone, and look forward to once again providing travelers with the tropical experience our islands are known for."

Only the islands that have contained the outbreak will be open to tourists. These include Cat Island, Long Island, Abaco and Andros, Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Ragged Island and Rum Cay.

Travelers will have their temperature checked at airports, and they must wear face masks in “any situation where it is necessary to enforce physical distancing guidelines, while navigating security and customs screenings, and at baggage claim.”

Shuttle and taxi drivers have been mandated to cut passenger capacity by 50% and cannot have travelers sitting in the front passenger seat. Travelers must also wear face masks in the vehicles.

Hotels will distribute hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes to guests, and elevator capacity will be limited. Buffets will not reopen for the time being and all meals will be single or prepackaged.

Employees at hotels are also subject to temperature checks, while restaurant staff are required to wear masks and gloves at all times.

Resort in Nassau that will be open to guests on July 1 include Baha Mar, Sandals Royal Bahamian, Atlantis Paradise Island, the Melia Nassau Beach-All Inclusive and The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort.

Tourists are allowed to leave their resorts for excursions and shopping. However, stores limiting the number of customers allowed inside, and touching of merchandise is highly discouraged unless you’re ready to purchase.

Beach access is open to all tourists, but beach chairs are required to be arranged six feet apart to maintain social distance guidelines.

Currently, Southwest and American Airlines are resuming flights to the Bahamas in early July and offer numerous flight options to and from the country.

Several other major tourist hotspots have also announced their plans to reopen in the wake of the pandemic.