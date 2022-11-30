'The Bachelorette' Star Trista Sutter Shares Details of Her 'Dreamy' Tropical 50th Birthday Celebration

When it came to celebrating her milestone 50th birthday, Trista Sutter knew exactly what she wanted.

"This birthday just means relaxation and decompressing and resetting," says the former Bachelorette, who along with a group of friends and husband Ryan Sutter decamped from snowy Colorado to the beaches of Curaçao, where they stayed at the new Sandals Royal Curaçao resort. "Plus, palm trees make me happy!"

John Parra/Getty Images

While on their stay, the couple and their guests, including fellow Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, enjoyed diving, snorkeling and spectacular sunsets.

John Parra/Getty Images

"Ryan took a bath the other night just as the sun was setting," says Trista, whose seaside bungalow included a private infinity pool and butler. "It was the most gorgeous setting. It's just dreamy."

John Parra/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, the six couples all donned white outfits for the party. They enjoyed a private dinner of surf and turf, Chilean sea bass, a tropical fruit platter and a chocolate cake under the stars overlooking the ocean. The evening ended with Trista blowing out sparklers on her flower adorned cake.

"Everything is just stunning," says Trista. "I feel really blessed to be able to make these beautiful memories with the people I love."

John Parra/Getty Images

A relaxing getaway was also an opportunity for Trista — who shares Maxwell, 14, and Blakesley, 13, with Ryan, whom she wed in 2003 — to reflect on the past decade.

"I have to remind myself that every day that we have on this planet can be taken away in a heartbeat," says Trista, who suffered a seizure in 2017 and also witnessed Ryan's two year battle with Lyme Disease.

John Parra/Getty Images

"I'll be honest, I don't like getting older. I don't like aging in the least bit and the changes in my body and the creaks and all of it. But the alternative is not what I want! I want to watch my kids grow up and grow old with Ryan."

Continues Trista: "We have had struggles, but I'm happy that Ryan and I are happy and healthy. I feel really lucky. It's a good life, and I'm thankful for it."