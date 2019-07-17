The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown's Windmill Fantasy Suite Is on AirBnB for $56/Night

It turns out Hannah Brown‘s fantasy date at the windmill isn’t such a fantasy.

On Monday night, fans finally got to see Hannah’s epic hookup with Pilot Pete on The Bachelorette, and for those hoping to enjoy the windmill working its romantic magic, you’re in luck: Anyone can rent it for a surprisingly low price.

The “Rustic Traditional Windmill” is available for rent on AirBnB, and has enough room for 4 guests (double date night?) with one double bed, one sofa bed, and one bathroom.

Located in Nikithianos, Greece, the beautiful, rustic setting offers breakfast for guests in the morning, as well as a full kitchen.

The windmill is currently set at a price of $65 a night, which is pretty cheap if you remember how much Hannah and Pete really got out of it.

Image zoom ABC; Inset: John Fleenor/ABC

RELATED: Bachelorette Hannah Finally Sends Luke Home After Argument About Sex: ‘I Don’t Owe You Anything’

The infamous attraction was first identified by Lauren Burnham Luyendyk, according to her husband and season 22 bachelor Arie Luyendyk‘s Instagram story, as Refinery29 noted.

The couple was concerned that the windmill did not have a bathroom, and upon deeper digging, Lauren found that not only does a bathroom exist, but the whole windmill is available to the public to rent.

As the Airbnb listing notes, the main bathroom is not actually accessible on the main floor. Guests will have to enter via the exterior stairs, one flight below.

What happens in the windmill stays in the windmill 🤫 #TheBachelorette @AlabamaHannah pic.twitter.com/2J23yK12LM — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 16, 2019

RELATED: Stars Who Are Madly in Love with the Maldives

Though Hannah and Pilot Pete may not have rated their stay in Airbnb, previous guests have rave reviews of the location.

“Great experience staying at Giorgos and Athina’s windmill!” wrote one reviewer. “We loved the place, a traditional windmill nicely renovated above an olive tree valley, with an amazing view!

Added another, “We loved the experience and the place. The view over the olive trees valley is special and the location of the windmill very convenient.”

Interested travelers better book soon — it’s safe to assume there are plenty of couples out there who are already ready to make this windmill their very own epic fantasy date, just like Hannah and Pete.