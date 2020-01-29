The Bachelor's Peter Weber Said Superman Is from Cleveland But People Aren't Sure He's Right

On Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, host Chris Harrison revealed to the ladies on the show that Peter Weber had mysteriously left Los Angeles and they would all be meeting him in…dun dun dun…Cleveland, Ohio.

“Ladies, it’s time to pack up,” Harrison teased. “The first stop on this amazing journey that will take us literally around the world will begin in a city full of art, culture, and rock and roll.”

Flash forward to the next scene. Weber revels in his surroundings and says excitedly, “We’re in Cleveland! This is where Superman is from!” He raises his arm to mime the Man of Steel’s iconic flying pose, flashes a dazzling smile, and claims, “Clark Kent was born here.“

But is that really true? The Twitter-verse certainly doesn’t think so, but in a way, Weber is technically correct.

The story does indeed say that Superman was born in Smallville, Kansas, but Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the writers who dreamed up the idea for the famous comic strip hero, were born in the city in Cleveland.

More specifically, they were born in Glenville, and lived down the street from each other, according to an article in the Smithsonian Magazine. The pair then went on to write the story together in 1933.

Because of this, many Ohioans think of Cleveland as the true birthplace of the Man of Steel, not Kansas (or Krypton, for that matter).

But many Bachelor fans did not feel the same way on Monday night and flooded Twitter to voice their concerns with Weber’s controversial statement anyway.

“Uhhhhh what? Clark Kent? Superman? Cleveland? Is Peter drunk?” tweeted The Bachelor spoiler blogger Reality Steve, attaching a screenshot of a Google search that claims Superman is from Kansas.

Another user also complained, “I am still rattled to my core that Peter said “Cleveland is the home of Superman!” and like… no one blinked an eye?? The planet Krypton deserves better #TheBachelor.”

So who’s right? We’ll give Peter the benefit of the doubt.