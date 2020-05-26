The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Praises Delta’s Coronavirus Efforts While Flying with Kelly Flanagan

The 28-year-old has been a pilot with Delta since 2018

Peter Weber is head over heels for his new girlfriend, Kelly Flanagan — but he’s pretty fond of his employer, Delta Airlines, too.

The 28-year-old Bachelor star, best known to fans as “Pilot Pete,” posted to his Instagram Stories on Monday to praise the airline for their efforts to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic, and shared the exact steps they're taking to make sure of it.

“Very proud of @delta for taking every precaution to keep passengers safe,” wrote the pilot, who began flying for Delta in March 2018 and continues to work there to this day, the company confirmed to PEOPLE.

“All flights are capped at 60 percent capacity, disinfected after each flight, blocking middle seats, providing masks if needed, and boarding areas promoting social distancing,” Weber explained. “We’re a ways away from normalcy still but together we will get there!”

Weber shared these sentiments while sitting as a passenger on a Delta flight, posting a video scanning the cabin of the plane to show off the social distancing measures in place. “This warms my heart to see these planes filling up again,” he captioned the video, in which the cabin appears to be about half full.

The video also shows that the reality star was seated beside Flanagan, 27 — who came in fifth on his season — wearing a black face mask. The lawyer turned reality star had the window seat while Peter took the middle, and no one was seated in the aisle seat per the company’s new social distancing policy.

It’s unclear where Weber and Flanagan were headed on their flight. The pair has been social distancing together in Flanagan’s hometown of Chicago.

“I’m not promoting unnecessary travels, I’m just proud of Delta for taking these precautions during these times,” Weber concluded in his post.

The California native also posted a steamy photo of him and Flanagan to his main feed on Monday, which he captioned "My little ray of sunshine."

In the photo, the pair are about to lock lips in front of a piercing ray of sun — proving that despite a turbulent start to their relationship, the couple is now going strong.

The comments came pouring in on Monday, including one from the pilot's famously outspoken mom Barbra Weber, who wrote, "Picture Perfect!!!!" Two other ex-contestants, Kelsey Weier and Alayah Benavidez, also chimed in.

"Ok this is actually really cute!" wrote Weier, who came in fourth on the show.

"This is too friggin adorable. My heart," added Benavidez.

Weber and Flanagan may not have ended up together on the show, but they reconnected earlier this year after the cameras stopped rolling.

On the two-part season finale that aired in March, fans watched as Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during the final rose ceremony, only to end the engagement a month later over unresolved feelings for his other finalist, Madison Prewett.