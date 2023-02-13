Inside the Luxury Bahamas Resort Where 'The Bachelor' 's Zach Shallcross Is Looking for Love This Week

The new Bachelor and his potential soulmates are at Baha Mar Resort on Monday’s episode of The Bachelor

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on February 13, 2023 10:00 PM
THE BACHELOR - ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Zach Shallcross. (ABC/Nino Muñoz); The Bachelor Baha Mar. Credit: Baha Mar
Photo: Nino Muñoz/ABC; Baha Mar

The Bachelor's tropical setting this week was truly one of a kind. Here's everything to know about the luxury resort where it took place.

During Monday's episode of the hit ABC reality show, the newest Bachelor, 26-year-old tech executive Zach Shallcross, called the Bahamas' luxurious Baha Mar resort home for a week as he continued his search for lasting love.

Viewers watched the drama unfold with a backdrop of the famed Cable Beach's white sand and crystal waters at the vacation hotspot, which is about an hour flight from Miami.

The Bachelor Baha Mar. Credit: Baha Mar
Baha Mar

The 1,000-acre compound is comprised of three different luxury hotels: The Rosewood, SLS, and Grand Hyatt, as well as restaurants, spas, shops and adventurous attractions.

The resort hosted a number of iconic Bachelor rituals, such as the rose ceremony at the on-site chapel and girl chat at the Baha Bay Beach Club & Lagoon.

The Bachelor Baha Mar. Credit: Baha Mar
Baha Mar

Fireworks were set off at the Royal Blue Golf Course (above) and the after party took place at the Baha Bay Water Park, a beachfront spot filled with exhilarating water slides (a recent $200 million project at the resort) and luxury dining spots.

Viewers even got to enjoy a glimpse of the resort's famous resident flamingos (below) strutting around on the Grand Hyatt Lawn.

The Bachelor Baha Mar. Credit: Baha Mar
Baha Mar

The Bachelor cast are far from the first famous faces to turn up at the resort. Kendall Jenner opened an open-air cocktail lounge especially for her 818 tequila at Baha Mar in September. Liev Schreiber and his son Sasha, 15, recently visited for a little beachside bonding time. Even Kate Middleton has been to the resort, attending a reception there during her most recent Caribbean tour with Prince William.

Baha Mar has Bachelorette history too. Becca Kufrin was spotted at the resort following her dramatic split from Arie Luyendyk Jr. in 2018.

The Bachelor Baha Mar. Credit: Baha Mar
Baha Mar

In January, Shallcross opened up to PEOPLE about what fans can expect to see this season as he romances 30 women in search for his one true love.

"It might not be the most dramatic season, but it's the most emotional season that they've ever had," he tells PEOPLE. "But that's not to say that this season will not have some drama. There's no shortage of drama."

He continues: "There was a few instances where I think everyone could have handled something better," but says that overall, "I handled everything the way that felt right. I was following what was right for my heart and my gut."

New Bachelor Zach Shallcross Stars in First Behind-the-Scenes Promo for Season 27
Zach Shallcross. Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Shallcross also recalled his time on The Bachelorette when he was shockingly dumped by Rachel Recchia after a night in the Fantasy Suite together. The experience taught him a lesson he's making sure to apply as the newest Bachelor this season.

"I think the biggest takeaway and something that I tried to maintain throughout this season is really encouraging all the women to be open with how they're feeling with everything," he says. "Having that constant line of communication, always being open and vulnerable through it all so that there aren't any chances of a blindside."

The Bachelor airs every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

