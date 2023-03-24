Texas Woman Removed from Frontier Airlines Flight Allegedly Tried to Bite Police Officers

Simone Bryna Kim reportedly refused a request to leave the plane after causing a disturbance on board a Miami flight bound for Philadelphia

By Wendy Geller
Published on March 24, 2023 06:44 PM

A Texas woman is facing a variety of charges after she allegedly physically attacked the police officers who removed her from a plane at Miami International Airport.

According to local news outlet Local10 News citing a Miami-Dade Police Department arrest report, Simone Bryna Kim, 24, of Killeen, Texas caused a disturbance during the boarding of Frontier Airlines Flight 2426 bound for Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Video of the initial altercation captured by a passenger appears to show Kim getting into an argument with another passenger, notably threatening "I'll beat you the f--- up."

The video also shows a crew member asking Kim to leave the plane during the incident, which Kim refused to do.

Symone Kim mugshot Woman tried to bite cops who booted her from flight at Miami airport, police say

Police who arrived on the scene again asked her to deplane, which she did not do, at which point the officers took her into custody, according to Local10 News.

Per the outlet, according to police, Kim resisted arrest and attempts to bodily take her off the aircraft, clawing one officer with her fingernails, kicking another, and eventually biting the three officials who attempted to put her in a police cruiser.

She was taken to the airport police station and then to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where she was released on a bond.

Kim currently faces two felony charges of battery on a police officer, one felony charge of resisting an officer with violence, three misdemeanor counts of assault on a police officer and a misdemeanor trespassing charge.

Frontier Airlines released a statement about the incident, which said, "Yesterday, during the boarding process for Flight 2326 from Miami to Philadelphia, two customers got into a verbal altercation which resulted in one of the customers being asked to deplane. Upon her refusal, assistance was requested from local law enforcement."

