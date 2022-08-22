Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Kiss on Romantic Boat Trip During Italian Honeymoon

"Waiting for a lifetime 'till I found you," Teresa Giudice told husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas as they enjoyed a boat ride off the Amalfi Coast during their Italian honeymoon

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2022 06:13 PM
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Enjoy Romantic Boat Trip During Italian Honeymoon
Photo: Teresa Giudice/instagram

Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas are continuing their European tour of love through Italy.

After the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, tied the knot with Ruelas, 47, earlier this month and embarked on a honeymoon in Greece, the newlyweds soaked up some sun Monday during a romantic cruise off the Amalfi Coast.

The couple stayed at Hotel Villa Franca in the celeb-favorite town of Positano, where they kicked off their morning with some French toast and gorgeous views shared to their Instagram Stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a> and Luis Ruelas Enjoy Romantic Boat Trip During Italian Honeymoon
Teresa Giudice/instagram

They then boarded a boat, where a bottle of champagne could be heard popping in the background, along with "Love Like This" by Faith Evans and Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor," with which Giudice serenaded her groom.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a> and Luis Ruelas Enjoy Romantic Boat Trip During Italian Honeymoon
Teresa Giudice/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Babe. Waiting for a lifetime 'till I found you," she told Ruelas, who leaned in for a kiss and told her: "I love you."

Giudice and Ruelas cruised through Sorrento and Capri, where they motored around the island's famous Faraglioni rock formations, one of which has a natural arch large enough for a small boat to pass through.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a> and Luis Ruelas Enjoy Romantic Boat Trip During Italian Honeymoon
Teresa Giudice/instagram

They later toasted with some rosé after shopping at Dolce & Gabbana as they watched the sunset over Capri.

The Celebrity Apprentice alum dressed for the occasion in a pink and gold strapless minidress with gold hoop earrings and a matching necklace.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a> and Luis Ruelas Enjoy Romantic Boat Trip During Italian Honeymoon
Teresa Giudice/instagram

Ruelas donned white board shorts, aviator sunglasses and black beaded necklaces, before adding a black short-sleeve button-down shirt to the ensemble as the sun went down.

RELATED VIDEO: Teresa Giudice Wears $620 Fendi Logo Swimsuit on Romantic Greece Honeymoon with Luis Ruelas

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple "had a fairytale wedding and now they are embarking on a fairytale honeymoon," adding, "They are looking forward to spending some quiet time together and celebrate one another as husband and wife."

After getting engaged last October, Giudice and Ruelas tied the knot earlier this month at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, where they had 220 friends and family in attendance.

Related Articles
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice honeymoon
Teresa Giudice Wears $620 Fendi Logo Swimsuit on Romantic Greece Honeymoon with Luis Ruelas 
Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas Greek Honeymoon
Inside Teresa Giudice's Honeymoon in Greece with Husband Luis Ruelas
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19020 -- Pictured: (l-r) Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas 'Are Embarking on a Fairy Tale Honeymoon' — Without Cameras
Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice's Daughter Gia, 21, Is All Grown Up — and the Spitting Image of Mom! — in New Photo
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Are Married! Inside the 'RHONJ' Couple's Romantic and Starry Wedding
Bethenny Frankel is seen in midtown on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images); Teresa Giudice attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Bethenny Frankel Says Teresa Giudice's Wedding Hair 'Was Its Own Being Getting Married'
All the Details on Teresa Giudice's Wedding Dress
All the Details on Teresa Giudice's Blush Wedding Dress and Sentimental Veil Inscription
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga attend the opening night of 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City
A Complete Timeline of Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's Feud
Luis Ruelas Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Relationship Timeline
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice's Wedding After 'Unforgivable' Betrayal: Sources
Christine Quinn in Venice
All the Celebs Who Love a Summer Vacation in Italy — Plus, Exactly Where They Go
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
The Ultimate 'Real Housewives' Wedding Photo Album
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Her Fiancé Luis Ruelas’ Birthday: ‘You’ve Changed My Life'.https://www.instagram.com/teresagiudice/
'RHONJ' : Luis Ruelas Says 'Overprotective' Teresa Giudice Urged Him to Keep Quiet About 'Toxic' Past
Teresa Giudice Louie A. Ruelas
Teresa Giudice Doesn't Plan on Signing Prenup with Luis Ruelas: 'I Would Never Take Anything from Him'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by imageBROKER/Shutterstock (2119152a) Fortress, Castello Brown, Castello di San Giorgio, above the harbour in the village of Portofino, Riviera, Liguria, Italy VARIOUS
All About the Italian Castle Where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Will Have Their Wedding Reception
Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice and Fiancé Luis Ruelas 'Are a Great Match,' Source Says: 'They Are True Soulmates'