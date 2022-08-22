Lifestyle Travel Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Kiss on Romantic Boat Trip During Italian Honeymoon "Waiting for a lifetime 'till I found you," Teresa Giudice told husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas as they enjoyed a boat ride off the Amalfi Coast during their Italian honeymoon By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 22, 2022 06:13 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Teresa Giudice/instagram Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas are continuing their European tour of love through Italy. After the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, tied the knot with Ruelas, 47, earlier this month and embarked on a honeymoon in Greece, the newlyweds soaked up some sun Monday during a romantic cruise off the Amalfi Coast. The couple stayed at Hotel Villa Franca in the celeb-favorite town of Positano, where they kicked off their morning with some French toast and gorgeous views shared to their Instagram Stories. Inside Teresa Giudice's Honeymoon in Greece with Husband Luis Ruelas Teresa Giudice/instagram They then boarded a boat, where a bottle of champagne could be heard popping in the background, along with "Love Like This" by Faith Evans and Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor," with which Giudice serenaded her groom. Teresa Giudice/instagram Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "Babe. Waiting for a lifetime 'till I found you," she told Ruelas, who leaned in for a kiss and told her: "I love you." Giudice and Ruelas cruised through Sorrento and Capri, where they motored around the island's famous Faraglioni rock formations, one of which has a natural arch large enough for a small boat to pass through. Teresa Giudice/instagram They later toasted with some rosé after shopping at Dolce & Gabbana as they watched the sunset over Capri. The Celebrity Apprentice alum dressed for the occasion in a pink and gold strapless minidress with gold hoop earrings and a matching necklace. Teresa Giudice/instagram Ruelas donned white board shorts, aviator sunglasses and black beaded necklaces, before adding a black short-sleeve button-down shirt to the ensemble as the sun went down. RELATED VIDEO: Teresa Giudice Wears $620 Fendi Logo Swimsuit on Romantic Greece Honeymoon with Luis Ruelas A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple "had a fairytale wedding and now they are embarking on a fairytale honeymoon," adding, "They are looking forward to spending some quiet time together and celebrate one another as husband and wife." After getting engaged last October, Giudice and Ruelas tied the knot earlier this month at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, where they had 220 friends and family in attendance.