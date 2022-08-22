Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Kiss on Romantic Boat Trip During Italian Honeymoon

Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas are continuing their European tour of love through Italy.

After the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, tied the knot with Ruelas, 47, earlier this month and embarked on a honeymoon in Greece, the newlyweds soaked up some sun Monday during a romantic cruise off the Amalfi Coast.

The couple stayed at Hotel Villa Franca in the celeb-favorite town of Positano, where they kicked off their morning with some French toast and gorgeous views shared to their Instagram Stories.

They then boarded a boat, where a bottle of champagne could be heard popping in the background, along with "Love Like This" by Faith Evans and Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor," with which Giudice serenaded her groom.

"Babe. Waiting for a lifetime 'till I found you," she told Ruelas, who leaned in for a kiss and told her: "I love you."

Giudice and Ruelas cruised through Sorrento and Capri, where they motored around the island's famous Faraglioni rock formations, one of which has a natural arch large enough for a small boat to pass through.

They later toasted with some rosé after shopping at Dolce & Gabbana as they watched the sunset over Capri.

The Celebrity Apprentice alum dressed for the occasion in a pink and gold strapless minidress with gold hoop earrings and a matching necklace.

Ruelas donned white board shorts, aviator sunglasses and black beaded necklaces, before adding a black short-sleeve button-down shirt to the ensemble as the sun went down.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple "had a fairytale wedding and now they are embarking on a fairytale honeymoon," adding, "They are looking forward to spending some quiet time together and celebrate one another as husband and wife."

After getting engaged last October, Giudice and Ruelas tied the knot earlier this month at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, where they had 220 friends and family in attendance.