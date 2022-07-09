Tennessee Mom Claims American Airlines Lost Her Daughter Who Was Flying as Unaccompanied Minor

"We take these matters very seriously and are looking into what occurred," American Airlines said in a statement after a woman claimed they lost her 12-year-old daughter

American Airlines (AA) is coming under fire after allegedly losing a child in their care.

Monica Gilliam, a mother from Chattanooga, Tenn., claimed the airline lost track of her 12-year-old daughter who was flying as an unaccompanied minor to Miami last Saturday to visit her father, detailing the incident in a video on TikTok that has since accumulated 1.8 million views.

"Almost an hour after her flight landed, I got a call from American Airlines," she recounted in the clip. "It was the [AA] manager at Miami ... He says, 'Your child is missing. We've shut down the terminal. We don't know where she is.'

"It turns out that the flight attendants waved her off the plane and said 'bye.' And she said she didn't know what to do, so she kept going because they were telling her bye. So, she kept walking," Gilliam added.

Gilliam explained that her daughter, fortunately, found her dad without any help from the AA crew or Miami International Airport employees.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the airline stressed that it "cares deeply about our young passengers" and they are "committed to providing a safe and pleasant travel experience for them."

"We take these matters very seriously and are looking into what occurred. A member of our team has reached out to the customer to learn more about their experience," AA added.

AA requires children between ages 5 and 14 traveling without parents to use their unaccompanied minor service, according to the airline's website. The service includes "an airport escort to help your child to the gate for flight connections" and "escorting the child to the authorized adult picking them up when they land."

Gilliam explained that the service requires kids to wear an unaccompanied minor tag on a necklace with the boarding pass and the information of the adult picking them up to verify their identity.

"So, she [was] going through the airport with that billboard on her that she was an unaccompanied minor in one of the largest human trafficking hubs in the country

The girl was able to get ahold of her father to tell him her flight landed early, as he was trying to get a gate pass. He then talked her through the signs in order "to get her to him as safely and as quickly as possible."