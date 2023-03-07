There's a 'Ted Lasso' Airbnb Inside the Show's Pub Hosted by Star Annette Badland: 'There Might Be Biscuits'

Ted Lasso fans can now stay in one of the show's most beloved spots, thanks to Airbnb.

The travel company is revealing exclusively via PEOPLE an upcoming opportunity to stay at the show's iconic Crown & Anchor Pub — known as The Prince's Head, in real life — this October.

The establishment is located in Richmond, London, and is just a few steps from Ted's (Jason Sudeikis) apartment on the equally adorable Paved Court. "The traditional English pub is a gathering place for football fans and locals alike, and the unofficial meeting place of AFC Richmond players and coaches on the show," an official release states.

Annette Badland, who plays the Crown & Anchor's no-nonsense landlady and head bartender Mae on the hit Apple TV+ series, is hosting the experience in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

She tells PEOPLE that the space in which guests will stay is "actually the pub" itself converted into a cozy and "extraordinary" themed sleeping area.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Ted Lasso Airbnb. Ted Lasso Airbnb. L: Caption Ted Lasso Airbnb. PHOTO: Henry Woide R: Caption Ted Lasso Airbnb. PHOTO: Henry Woide

"If they feel like reenacting scenes or watching the television or playing darts or doing a bit of karaoke maybe they can, and [playing] the pinball machines," adds Badland of how those staying "can be really immersed in" the experience of the show.

"They're not separate in any way — they really are in the bar of the Crown & Anchor," she continues, teasing, "And there might be biscuits."

Badland tells PEOPLE the pub will look "just as [fans have] seen it on the series," when various characters including Ted and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) stop by for a drink and a chat, either with each other, other patrons or Badland's sharp-tongued, caring and wise Mae.

For example, "You open the door and there's Richmond Green outside," Badland says, noting that the local park, which is also regularly featured in the show, will be showing its finest autumn colors at the time of the stay.

And the actress herself will be on hand to greet guests, either in person or via virtual check-in, depending on her schedule.

Ted Lasso Airbnb. Ted Lasso Airbnb. L: Caption Ted Lasso Airbnb. PHOTO: Henry Woide R: Caption Ted Lasso Airbnb. PHOTO: Henry Woide

Aside from being able to enjoy the famed "biscuits with the boss" shortbread, guests will have complete, private access to the first floor of the pub, which will include two bedrooms: one room with one queen bed and another room with two double beds.

There will also be plenty of seating space to relax and play a game of chess, plus fun nods to the show like signs reading "FUTBOL IS LIFE" (a nod to Cristo Fernández's beloved, cheerful character Dani Rojas) — and of course, a sign featuring Ted's famous "BELIEVE" motto.

The pub became a big attraction for fans to come and visit while season 2 was filming, due to the first season's incredible popularity.

"It's such a compliment, and it grew outside when we were doing outdoor scenes — the amount of people who were milling around and watching us and saying hi and asking for a selfie," she says. "It just grew and grew exponentially. It's terrific, just a wonderful camaraderie."

Annette Badland. Henry Woide

As for just how the phenomenon happened, Badland tells PEOPLE, "Because the series is written without cynicism and [with an] understanding of the human condition, I think we genuinely connect with our audience. It means a great deal to them. And we are all behind the ethos of the series, so it's just great to meet the fans and talk to them and share it."

As for her character, Badland jokes that she's "not that cool" and "might tease you, but she's not that bad really."

"Unless she finds out you're supporting another team and not Richmond, then you're in trouble," the actress quips.

Airbnb is offering a total of three individual one-night stays on Oct. 23, 24 and 25, 2023, for up to four guests each. This stay will cost only £11 a night — a nod to the number of players on the pitch.

Fans can request to book this stay beginning March 21 at 1 p.m. ET, at airbnb.com/tedlasso.

Ted Lasso season 3 premieres March 15 on Apple TV+.